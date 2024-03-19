Nawroz 2024: Google Doodle Celebrates The Persian New Year To Hail The Spring Season

Nawroz is marked as the Persian New Year, a mellifluous day that stems from the land of Iran and is associated with ethnic traditions. The Iranian Hijari calendar aligns with the Gregorian calendar around mid-March to recall the past and hail the upcoming year with buzzing grace and wisdom.

As the vibrant new year approaches on March 19, the Google doodle has cherished the occasion with flamboyant elements of Iranian culture. The illustration portrays a furry cat, a floral tree, and decorated walls and drums in a geometrical pattern to sing an ode to the cyphers of Iranian art by striking artist Pendar Yousefi.

The Significance

The 'Nawroz' translates into a 'New Day' that highlights the season of spring. This day is cherished with delicious food, vibrant carnivals and happy announcements to revive the journey and embrace new beginnings. With an enormous history of 3000 years, it's still regarded as an auspicious occasion in several cults.

In India, Nawroz arrives after 200 days and is mostly celebrated in Maharashtra and Gujrat.

The Tradition Of Haft-Sin

Haft-sin is considered a time of happy gatherings with family and friends, when seven foods are represented to honor the spirit of fresh season.

The idea of serving lentil sprouts, wheat- recipes, olives, berries, vinegar, apples and garlic is linked to nurturing growth, power, love, sunrise, patience, beauty and health.

In the beautiful garden of multi-cultural syncretic flowers, the spring-infused fragrance of Nawroz brings grace to every season with sparkling filaments of historical, religious and cultural eloquence.