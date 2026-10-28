Golden Temple's Mesmerising Deepmala And Fireworks Offer A Spectacle Of Faith On Guru Ram Das Ji's Parkash Purab | X/

The Golden Temple, also known as Sri Harmandir Sahib, in Amritsar, Punjab, witnessed a spectacular display of lights and fireworks as devotees celebrated the Parkash Purab of Sri Guru Ram Das Ji, the fourth Sikh Guru and the founder of Amritsar, on October 27, 2026. The sacred shrine glowed with traditional Deepmala, an illumination of lamps, creating a mesmerising sight that reflected the spiritual significance of the occasion.

The grand celebration marked the 492nd Prakash Purab (birth anniversary) of Sri Guru Ram Das Ji, who is the revered founder of the holy city of Amritsar.

The celebrations brought together faith, devotion and Sikh traditions, with the illuminated temple and colourful fireworks adding to the festive atmosphere. The Golden Temple, one of Sikhism's most revered spiritual sites, holds special significance during the birth anniversary of Guru Ram Das Ji.

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Amritsar celebrates birth anniversary of Guru Ram Das

On Tuesday, October 27, 2026, devotees from Punjab observed the 492nd Prakash Purab (birth anniversary) of Sri Guru Ram Das Ji. Amritsar was seen glowing in the celebration of faith and devotion, as the Golden Temple lit up with lamps, colourful artificial lights, vibrant flowers and the sky painted with fireworks.

Golden Temple glows with traditional Deepmala

Deepmala is a traditional practice of illuminating spaces with rows of lamps, which symbolises light, hope and spiritual positivity. At the Golden Temple, the glowing lights against the backdrop of the sacred Sarovar (holy water tank) create a striking visual experience for devotees and visitors.

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The golden façade of Sri Harmandir Sahib, reflected in the surrounding water, added to the shrine's distinctive beauty. During important Sikh religious occasions, the temple attracts devotees who gather to offer prayers and participate in the celebrations.

Who was Guru Ram Das Ji?

Sri Guru Ram Das Ji was the fourth Sikh Guru, succeeding Guru Amar Das Ji. He is remembered for his spiritual teachings, humility and service to humanity. He also founded the city of Amritsar, which later became a major spiritual centre for the Sikh community.

His teachings emphasised devotion, equality, selfless service and compassion. His birth anniversary, known as Parkash Purab, is observed by devotees with prayers, kirtan (devotional singing) and visits to gurdwaras.