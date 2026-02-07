Goa Gets Ready For Shigmo Festival 2026; List Of Dates When The Festivities Will Begin Across The State

Shigmo Festival 2026 | Image courtesy: Pinterest

Goa’s Shigmo Festival is one of the most vibrant and culturally rich celebrations of the state. The festival marks the arrival of spring and the triumph of good over evil. It is often referred to as Goa’s version of Holi, Shigmo is deeply rooted in local traditions and folklore and it offers a colourful glimpse into the region’s heritage beyond beaches and nightlife.

About Shigmo Festival 2026

Goa is set to celebrate one of the state's significant festivals, which will feature folk tradition through music, dance, and artistic expressions. The Konkani Hindu community predominantly celebrates the festival. The festival commemorates the return of warriors who had gone to battle and celebrates their victory through music, dance, and grand processions. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Shigmo usually falls in February or March.

Colourful parades will be held across 19 centres: Director of Tourism

Director of Tourism Naik said that this year, Shigmo will be held from March 5 to March 18, 2026. He said that the festival will be celebrated with colourful float parades across the 19 centres in Goa.

The Goan festival will be held in these regions

The festival will commence from Ponda city on March 5

March 6: Calagute, also known as Queen of Beaches

March 7: Goa's capital, Panaji

March 8: Mapusa, a city in North Goa

March 9: Mandrem, a coastal village

March 10: Bicholim is a sub-district, also known as a taluka

March11: Sanquelim

Shigmo Festival | Pinterest

March 12: Dharbandora and Cuncolim

March 13: Margao

March 14: Porvorim

March 15: Vasco

March 16: Quepem and Canacona

March 17: The festival will conclude on Tuesday at Pernem.

Shigmo: Two types of festival

Shigmo festivities are broadly divided into two types: Dhakto Shigmo and Vhadlo Shigmo. Dhakto Shigmo is a more traditional, village-centric celebration marked by folk dances, temple rituals, and community gatherings. Vhadlo Shigmo, on the other hand, is the grand version held in cities like Panaji, Margao, and Vasco, featuring elaborate floats, street parades, and performances.

Traditional dances

One of the highlights of Shigmo is its stunning folk dances, such as Ghode Modni, Fugdi, Dhalo, and Romta Mel. Performers dressed in vibrant costumes reenact mythological stories from the Ramayana and Mahabharata, accompanied by traditional instruments like dhols and tashe. Streets come alive with colour, music, and rhythmic beats, making it a visual spectacle.