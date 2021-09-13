Ganeshotsav 2021: Auspicious time for visarjan on Day 5 and 7 and Anant Chaturdashi

The 10-day Ganeshotsav began on Friday, September 10. Ganeshotsav is celebrated across the country and is one of the most important festivals for Hindus. It holds a special significance and is marked with grand celebrations across India.

The festival starts on Ganesh Chaturthi, which is celebrated as the birth of Lord Ganesha, the god of wisdom and prosperity. Ganesh Chaturthi is marked on the fourth day of the Bhadrapada month in the Hindu calendar, which falls in August-September. During the 10-day festival, people bring an idol of Lord Ganesha at home and worship him till visarjan.

When the festival is over, the idol is immersed in a water body with a lot of fanfare. The immersion signals the return of Lord Ganesha to his abode after staying with his devotees for 10 days.

Anant Chaturdashi and Ganesh Visarjan:

The farewell day for Bappa is known as ‘Anant Chaturdashi’ or 'Ganesh Visarjan'. While the festival is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm, the visarjan day is usually a sad day for the devotees, since it’s the day to bid adieu to their beloved Bappa.

But, the Lord is sent home with a huge procession followed by drum beats, devotional songs, dance, and joy by immersing the idols in the local water bodies like rivers, seas, etc.

Shubh Muhurat: Anant Chaturdashi and Ganesh Visarjan

Five days Ganesh Visarjan – September 14, 2021

Morning Muhurat: 09:30 AM to 02:06 PM

Afternoon Muhurat: 03:38 PM to 05:10 PM

Evening Muhurat: 08:10 PM to 09:38 PM

Night Muhurat: 11:06 PM on September 14 to 03:30 AM on September 15

Seven days Ganesh Visarjan – September 16, 2021

Morning Muhurat: 06:26 AM to 07:58 AM

Morning Muhurat: 11:01 AM to 03:37 PM

Afternoon Muhurat: 05:08 PM to 06:40 PM

Evening Muhurat: 06:40 PM to 09:37 PM

Night Muhurat: 12:33 AM to 02:02 AM on September 17

Anant Chaturdashi– September 19, 2021

Morning Muhurat: 07:58 AM to 12:32 PM

Afternoon Muhurat: 02:03 PM to 03:35 PM

Evening Muhurat: 06:37 PM to 11:03 PM

Night Muhurat: 02:01 AM to 03:30 AM on September 20

Early Morning Muhurat: 04:58 AM to 06:27 AM on September 20

(Date & Time Source: Drickpanchang)

Published on: Monday, September 13, 2021, 11:51 AM IST