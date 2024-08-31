Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Grand Homecoming Across India, Celebrated with Devotion and Delicacies

AFP

Lord Ganesha’s birthday holds a special place in the hearts of His devout followers. It is marked with bringing Ganpati idols into homes and large murtis in sarvajanik pandals. Chants of Vedic mantras and hymns resonate while steadfast followers observe vrat. The celebrations are on a grand scale in Maharashtra, Goa and Karnataka, which were former states of the Maratha Empire.

Celebrations in different states

West India: Lord Ganesha was the kuldevata or family God of the Peshwas. Till this date Maharashtra surpasses others in its magnificent welcome of Bappa — the god of wisdom, good fortune and prosperity — with 10-day festivities in Mumbai, Pune, Nasik, and other cities amidst cheerfulness, optimism and ukadiche modak. The idols are immersed on odd numbered days.

Goa in its enthusiastic and fervent welcoming of Ganesha displays a hint of jamboree excitement with religious ardour. Music, dance, and pulsating processions blend with ritualistic pujas.

Ten-days of rituals, cultural and musical programs, folk dances and lots of sweets can be expected for Lord Ganesha’s yearly advent in the vibrant state of Gujarat.

North India: The popularity of Ganeshotsav in Jaipur is catching up. Glorious decorations and communal processions mark the celebrations in Delhi. Khajrana Ganesh Temple in Indore and Chintaman Ganesh Temple in Ujjain witness huge crowds.

South India: Apart from Vinayaka Chaturthi being celebrated in Ganesha temples in Karnataka, His mother is venerated with Gauri Puja where married women pray for a long and blissful married life. Attaching importance on tradition, followers mount clay idols of Ganesha at homes with puja and aarti.

Kerala with its mallu touch integrates the classical dance form Kathakali in the festivity. A cultural and artistic spirit can be sensed at the dance dramas portraying events from Ganesha’s life. Tamil Nadu’s Pillayar Chaturthi is an exceptional mix of Ganpati puja and gastronomic prasadams like sweet pori, neiyappam, payasam and modaks. Small clay idols are brought home, adorned, worshipped and the entire family gathers to prepare sweet and savoury kozhukattais for naivedhyam.

East India: Oriya samaj celebrates by cleaning up the house and decorating the place where the idol is placed. Modak and panchkhad — a sweet made of coconut, sugar, poppy seeds, dates and almonds are the bhog offered to Ekdanta. At the samitis Ganesha murtis are installed with programmes, the venue is spruced up and cultural events take place. Artists are invited to perform kirtans.

Though Ganeshotsav is not big in West Bengal, samiti and sarbojanik celebrations take place.

Important naivedyas

Maharashtra: Ukadiche modak is the main bhog. Steamed or fried dumplings are more than a delicacy. Rice-flour based outer covering filled with coconut-jaggery puran flavoured with elaichi dons the shape of modak akin to His belly, the pointed extension resembles his trunk, the external wrap is the intellect while the stuffing inside symbolises the sweet piety of Ganesha bhakt. Puran poli, a flatbread stuffed with puran — a cooked mixture of chana dal, jaggery, and cardamom powder is another sweet. Made of khoya, clarified butter, gram flour and milk, Satori is a flatbread. It occupies a distinct spot among the locals of Maharashtra, during Chaturthi. Kheer, banana sheera, coconut laddus, karanji, basundi and shakkar para are also prepared. Hung curd with sugar in a creamy concoction is a cardamom-flavoured dish garnished with pistas and saffron known as Kesari shrikhand.

Gujarat: Shrikhand, puran poli and coconut barfis are the bhogs from this state during Ganeshotsav.

Goa: Besides fried modak of wheat flour with coconut-jaggery filling for Ganpati puja, a karanji-like fried sweet named nevri stuffed with coconut, sugar, poppy seeds, cardamom and crushed almonds, is offered during Gauri puja.

North India: Laddu made from varied ingredients like gram flour, clarified butter, sugar and dry fruits with a sprinkling of cardamom powder and Peda are offered in the North.

Andhra Pradesh: Steamed rice dumplings called Undrallu or Kudumulu (sweet and savoury) are the prasadams for Vinayaka Chavithi. Traditional dishes like Vadapappu (dal vada), and palathalikalu of handmade rice noodles, ghee and jaggery form a part of naivedhyas.

Tamil Nadu: Known as kozhukattais, they are the main naivedyas in Tamil homes. Sweet ones are similar to ukadiche modak while savoury ones differ in shape and filling. Coarsely ground urad dal flavoured with asafoetida powder, red chilli flakes and seasoned with mustard seeds and split red chillies are steamed and crumbled, which is stuffed in oblong-shaped dough and steamed again.

Karnataka: Karigadabu is similar to modak. Payasam (kheer) is also another prasad.

Importance of Anant Chaturdashi

Ganeshotsav culminates on the 11th day with the visarjan of Ganesha idols. In the Hindu ethos, Anant Chaturdashi as a festival wields great significance. It is believed that keeping a fast on this day rids one of all kinds of troubles and distress. The avatar of Shri Maha Vishnu as Lord Anant is worshipped. He commands the supremacy to free the devotees from their previous sins and help them on their course towards mukti from past bad karmas. Practise charity, help the less fortunate on Anant Chaturdashi as it is considered very propitious and effective.

Recipe of Sweet Pori (offered in Ganpati Homam)

Ingredients: 2 cups puffed rice l ¾ cup grated jaggery l Coconut pieces a handful l ½ tsp black sesame l 1 tsp ghee

Method: Heat little water in a pan and melt jaggery. When it foams, tip in rice, coconut and sesame. Cook for two minutes. Add ghee. Offer it to Lord Ganesha.

(Recipe by the writer)