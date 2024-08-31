Ganesh Chaturthi 2024: Celebrate With Eco-Friendly Elegance

Soon Ganpati Bappa is going to grace our homes with his presence bringing prosperity and luck. This year I am going to make sure that the celebrations happen in an eco-friendly way.

Here in this article, we discuss how to make the Ganpati festival eco-friendly.

Qualification

An eco-friendly Ganesha is made up of environmentally friendly material, painted using natural colours and is usually smaller in size.

Choosing the idol

While selecting the Ganpati idol, ask the right questions from the vendor about the material used, and paint used and also make sure you are picking the right size of Ganesha. Eco-friendly Ganesha idols are made from natural, biodegradable materials such as clay, paper-mâché, or natural fibres. Avoid idols made of Plaster of Paris (PoP) or those painted with chemical-based paints.

Singer and Entrepreneur Jashan Bhumkar advises looking for idols painted with natural, non-toxic colours or dyes. Ask if they can use organic colours like turmeric, sandalwood or vegetable dyes to paint the idol. Well, I never took care of this point but now will! So should you.

It is also advisable to opt for smaller idols as they are easier to immerse and have a lesser environmental impact. International Bharatnatyam Artist, Choreographer and Marathi Actress Apeksha Niranjan says, “This is a really small step mostly people don't do this but we should consider choosing a smaller idol. Smaller idols are easier to manage and require fewer resources to produce.”

While selecting the idol, make sure you are supporting local artisans who craft eco-friendly idols using traditional methods.

Decor decisions

Well, decor can be sustainable as well. You can use flowers, leaves, and fruits for decoration. These can be composted after the festival. Create decorations from recycled paper, old fabrics, or other reusable materials. If you want to add lighting to the decor, opt for LED lights instead of conventional bulbs to reduce energy. Don’t go overboard with decoration. Opt for a minimalist approach that emphasizes simplicity and sustainability, avoiding excessive use of non-biodegradable items.

Jai Whorra, Brand Strategist, KOLLAGE, says, “One should use sustainable decor like fresh flowers, banana leaves, jute, recycled paper, and cloth instead of plastic, focusing on minimalism and natural elements for an eco-conscious celebration.”

For further decoration, you can opt for recycled metal or brass candle stands. Radhika Gupta, Co-founder of Rabyana, suggests surrounding your Ganapati murti with these timeless pieces, repurposed from recycled metals. The warm glow of candles will enhance the spiritual atmosphere, making your festive setup more inviting and peaceful.

“Let's embrace the spirit of Ganesh Chaturthi by celebrating tradition with sustainable choices. By incorporating eco-friendly elements into your home decor, you can create a festive ambience that not only pleases the eyes but also contributes to a healthier planet,” she adds.

To serve your guests, make sure to use sustainable serving platters and bowls. “Elevate your table setting with sustainable serving platters and bowls. Crafted from eco-friendly materials like bamboo, and recycled glass, these pieces offer a stylish and environmentally conscious choice. Impress your guests with intricately designed platters and bowls that showcase your culinary delights while reducing your ecological footprint. Choose pieces that are both functional and beautiful, reflecting your sophisticated taste and commitment to sustainability,” Gupta adds.

Disposing time

Composting: You can compost any biodegradable materials used for decoration, like flowers or fruits

Reuse: Make sure to store and reuse some materials like reusable decorations, cloth, and wooden items

Proper Disposal: Ensure any non-biodegradable waste is disposed of properly, separating it from organic waste.

Ways of immersion

It’s time to bid adieu to Ganesha in a sustainable manner. Here are some ways you can consider to immerse the idol.

Home Immersion: If possible, immerse the idol in a bucket or a large container of water at home. The clay can then be used to water plants or for other gardening purposes.

Artificial Tanks: Many communities now provide artificial immersion tanks or ponds specifically designed for eco-friendly immersion. These are preferable to natural water bodies.

Natural Water Bodies: If immersing in a river or lake, ensure the idol is small and made of natural clay to minimize environmental impact. Ensure the area is cleaned after the immersion.

Community Immersions: Participate in community-led eco-friendly immersion events where large idols are immersed collectively in controlled environments.

Bhushan says, “For clay or eco-friendly idols, you can dissolve them in water at home. Use a large container or bucket to fill with water and place the idol in it, Give some time it to naturally dissolve. The water can then be used to water plants. If the idol is made from recyclable materials, check with local recycling centres for proper disposal options.”

The god of wisdom is visiting us. Let us ensure that we celebrate his arrival and departure in a way that doesn’t harm the surroundings in any which way.