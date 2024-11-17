Heads up

Heads Up! is a fun and engaging party game app created by Ellen DeGeneres that brings laughter to any gathering. Players hold their phone up to their forehead as friends give clues to help guess the word on the screen before the timer runs out. With categories like movies, animals, and celebrities, the game is easy to play and versatile for all ages. It’s perfect for parties or family game nights, encouraging teamwork, quick thinking, and lots of laughs.

Available on: iOS, Android

Catan universe

Catan Universe brings the classic Catan board game to your device, allowing fans to enjoy the game anytime, anywhere. Players can settle, trade, and build on an island of strategic possibilities with virtual opponents or friends online. The app includes multiple expansions, customization options, and solo or multiplayer modes, adding new dimensions to the original board game. With high-quality graphics and smooth gameplay, Catan Universe captures the excitement of resource management and competition, making it a must-have for strategy enthusiasts.

Available on: iOS, Android

Scrabble go

Scrabble GO brings the timeless word game to mobile, offering a modern twist on classic Scrabble. With competitive online multiplayer, players can challenge friends or match with opponents worldwide. The app features various modes like Duels, Word Drop, and Tumbler, adding fresh ways to play. It also includes daily challenges, customisation options, and an in-game chat for interactive fun. With vibrant graphics and engaging gameplay, Scrabble GO is a fantastic choice for word game lovers looking to sharpen their vocabulary skills.

Available on: iOS

Just dance

Just Dance Now brings the fun of the popular dance game to your mobile device, letting you dance anywhere, anytime. Using your smartphone as a controller, players can mirror moves displayed on any internet-connected screen and follow along to thousands of hit songs. The app features a vast library of routines, from classic tracks to the latest hits, and offers options for solo or group play. Perfect for parties or solo practice, Just Dance Now is a fun, accessible way to stay active and enjoy dancing.

Available on: iOS, Android

Smule

Smule is a karaoke app that lets you sing your favourite songs solo or with friends and artists from around the world. Featuring a vast library of popular tracks across genres, the app provides options to add vocal effects, harmonies, and even video filters, enhancing the singing experience. You can record performances, join live singing sessions, and connect with a global community of music lovers. Smule is ideal for anyone who enjoys singing, socialising, and discovering new talent in an interactive way.

Available on: iOS, Android