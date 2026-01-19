Gallery FPH: Dr Mukesh Batra Brings Norway To Mumbai With His Dreamy Photographic Exhibition

For someone who has spent decades listening closely to pain, to stories, to healing journeys, silence became the next destination. Padmashri awardee, renowned homeopath, author, and passionate photographer Dr Mukesh Batra is currently showcasing his photographic exhibition, Echoes of the North Pole, at Gallery FPH, Nariman Point, running from January 16 to January 31, 2026.

The exhibition features hauntingly serene images captured across Norway and the Arctic region, landscapes that Dr Batra describes as "untouched by noise—external and internal." Speaking about what drew him north, he shares, "I wanted to experience silence in its purest form. Photography became my way of listening to nature."

Walking through the gallery feels less like viewing photographs and more like entering a meditative space. The Arctic's unique light plays a central role in the frames. "The light there is gentle, diffused and fleeting," he explains. "It forced me to slow down, abandon control, and focus only on essence."

From photographing at 3 am under the midnight sun to waiting patiently in biting winds for polar bears and walruses, each image carries the weight of stillness and endurance.

According to him, "themes of silence, resilience, solitude and quiet strength run through the exhibition." "Beneath the frozen surface lies immense strength," Dr Batra says, hoping viewers sense the paradox of fragility and permanence that defines the polar world.

Interestingly, the photography reflects his medical philosophy. "In medicine, I listen to people. In photography, I listen to life," he adds, calling both acts of compassion and observation.

Before leaving, Dr Batra gently encouraged visitors to take a piece of this silence home. Proceeds from photograph sales contribute toward improving the lives of the visually challenged, adding deeper purpose to the exhibition’s calm beauty.

More exhibition details:

Where: Gallery FPH, Free Press House, Nariman Point, Mumbai

When: January 16 to January 31, 2026