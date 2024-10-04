Gallery FPH: Dive Into The Art Journey Of Artist Raamji Sharmaa At Solo Exhibition Of Paintings & Drawings

Raamji Sharmaa's paintings |

Art is more than just splashes of colour on a canvas; it showcases a multifaceted of hidden stories. From feelings to emotions and conversations, art does it all. And, to present you with the soulful and lively side of this artistic world, renowned artist Raamji Sharmaa presented his journey through the solo exhibition of paintings and drawings.

Spiritual art | FPJ

A display of spirituality and versatility

The solo exhibition by Raamji Sharmaa at Gallery FPH showcased his array of stunning art collections spanning seven to eight years. The collection included an array of paintings and drawings featuring traditional themes and contemporary art. It presented varied arts of gods and idols, nature, and abstract figures. The exhibition also highlighted his unique illustrations of horses and fish, brought to life with vibrant colours and 3D effects. Raamji Sharmaa’s versatility shone through as he balanced spiritual themes with nature and contemporary styles.

Raamji Sharmaa art | FPJ

Mother Teresa inspired art | FPJ

Art with a purpose

Raamji Sharmaa's art is more than just visually appealing; it carries deep meaning. One of the standout pieces in the exhibition was a painting titled "Love is Mother," inspired by Mother Teresa. Raamji explained that this painting represents her journey and her charitable work with orphaned children. It is a tribute to her selfless dedication, portraying how she became a mother figure for those without one.

3D Painting

One of the most highlighting features of Raamji Sharmaa’s art is his ability to give life to his paintings through 3D effects. Without the use of any technological tools, he creates an illusion of depth by playing with light, shadows, and colours. His mastery over these elements allows viewers to feel as though the subjects are alive and leaping off the canvas. Talking about blending 3D effects into his paintings, the artist shared, "I want to bring my paintings to life, and through this style, you can truly feel the art being alive."

Art platforms

Raamji Sharma's work has been featured not only at Gallery FPH but also in several prestigious exhibitions, including the Bombay Art Society, Art Front Mumbai, and Contemporary Art Delhi.

This collection showcases his journey through the art world and how it has evolved over time. Each painting took over two to three months to create, and the artist offered a glimpse of his artistic journey.

Raamji Sharma's solo exhibition of paintings and drawings is displayed at Gallery FPH, Free Press House, Nariman Point, Mumbai.