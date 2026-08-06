Australian Assistant Minister For Citizenship Announces Arrival Of Bengaluru’s legendary MTR In Sydney

Bengaluru’s MTR To launch First Overseas Franchise In Sydney | Instagram

Bengaluru's legendary Mavalli Tiffin Rooms (MTR), one of India's most celebrated South Indian restaurants, which is known for its iconic dosas, filter coffee, and the invention of rava idli, is all set to expand globally with its first international franchise in Sydney, Australia. The move marks a significant milestone for the 102-year-old culinary institution, taking its iconic flavours beyond Indian shores while preserving its rich heritage. The announcement was shared by Australians' Assistant Minister for Citizenship, Customs and Multicultural Affairs, Julian Hill, who recently visited the iconic restaurant in Bengaluru.

MTR to open in Sydney

The Sydney outlet will be MTR's first international franchise and is expected to offer the same classic menu that has defined the brand for generations. The expansion aims to cater not only to the Indian diaspora in Australia but also to food enthusiasts eager to experience authentic South Indian cuisine.

Founded in 1924 by the Maiya family, MTR has become synonymous with authentic Karnataka cuisine. Located in Bengaluru's Lalbagh Road area, the restaurant has earned a loyal following over the decades for its traditional recipes, quality ingredients, and signature dishes such as masala dosa, rava idli, Bisi Bele Bath, filter coffee, and Chandrahara dessert. The restaurant's commitment to consistency and authenticity has made it a landmark for both locals and tourists.

Julian Hill shares announcement

Australians' Assistant Minister for Citizenship, Customs and Multicultural Affairs, Julian Hill, shared the MTR's first international franchise on Instagram. Sharing pictures of himself enjoying dosa, vada, filter coffee and other South Indian favourites at MTR, Julian Hill wrote on Instagram, "MTR is coming to Australia! Bengaluru's iconic heritage restaurant, over 100 years old, Mavalli Tiffin Rooms is franchising in Sydney. Literally the best dosa ever."

MTR's history linked to World War II

MTR's history is deeply rooted in innovation. During World War II, when rice was rationed, the restaurant famously created the now-famous rava idli using semolina as an alternative. The dish eventually became one of its signature offerings and remains popular across India today.

Over the years, MTR has grown beyond its flagship restaurant through packaged food products and a network of outlets across India. However, the Bengaluru establishment continues to be regarded as the heart of the brand, attracting long queues of diners every day.