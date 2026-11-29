The modern man is expected to be many things simultaneously: a professional, provider, decision-maker, husband, father and caregiver. He is expected to deliver consistently at work, remain available at all hours, manage financial responsibilities and maintain a healthy family life. But in this race to meet expectations, one thing is increasingly compromised: his own health.

The disturbing reality is that many men appear productive and successful while silently accumulating health risks. By the time they seek medical attention, the underlying disease may have been developing for years.

Numbers tell a concerning story

Cardiovascular disease remains one of the greatest threats to men’s health worldwide. According to WHO estimates, ischaemic heart disease accounted for approximately 9.5 million deaths globally in 2023, making it the world’s leading cause of death.

The Indian picture is particularly concerning. WHO estimates for 2023 show that the death rate from ischaemic heart disease among Indian men was 138.5 per 100,000 population, compared with 85.4 among women. Men also have a higher estimated mortality rate from diabetes: 49 per 100,000 compared with 39.8 among women.

These figures reflect a combination of biological susceptibility, lifestyle exposures and differences in risk profiles. The growing prevalence of abdominal obesity, diabetes, hypertension, dyslipidaemia and fatty liver disease means that cardiovascular risk is accumulating much earlier than many people realise.

A particularly worrying feature of Indian men is the tendency to underestimate metabolic risk. A person may have a relatively normal body weight but excessive visceral fat, insulin resistance and abnormal cholesterol. Feeling healthy is not necessarily the same as being healthy.

24×7 workplace

Perhaps one of the least recognised health challenges of modern men is the inability to disconnect from work.

Smartphones and digital communication have blurred the boundaries between professional and personal life. Senior professionals, entrepreneurs, business owners and executives increasingly deal with international calls, late-night messages, early-morning meetings, constant decision-making and the expectation of being available even during holidays.

The psychological consequence is a state of continuous alertness. Even when physically away from the workplace, the mind remains occupied with pending decisions, deadlines and responsibilities.

This is not simply work pressure; it is the absence of psychological recovery.

The WHO and International Labour Organization estimated that working 55 hours or more per week was associated with 745,000 deaths from stroke and ischaemic heart disease globally in 2016. Importantly, 72% of these deaths occurred among men. Compared with working 35–40 hours weekly, working at least 55 hours was associated with a 17% higher risk of ischaemic heart disease and a 35% higher risk of stroke.

These findings should make us reconsider the glorification of excessively long working hours.

Chronic stress, inadequate sleep, irregular meals, reduced physical activity and excessive caffeine or alcohol consumption can further compound cardiovascular and metabolic risks. Sleep deprivation also affects immunity, cognitive performance, mood and glucose regulation.

Silent mental health crisis

Mental health is another area where men frequently suffer in silence. Anxiety, depression, burnout and emotional exhaustion may manifest as irritability, anger, poor concentration, disturbed sleep, loss of motivation or withdrawal from family and social relationships.

Men often find it difficult to acknowledge psychological distress because of social expectations around strength, financial responsibility and emotional resilience. Many continue functioning professionally while struggling internally.

India’s National Crime Records Bureau reported 171,418 suicides in 2023. Men accounted for 72.8% of these deaths, approximately 1.25 lakh individuals. The most vulnerable age groups included those between 18 and 45 years.

These figures must be interpreted carefully: cause of suicide is often multifactorial, However, they underline the importance of recognising psychological distress, social isolation, financial pressures and barriers to seeking help.

Concerns that should not be ignored

Men should also pay attention to fatty liver disease, chronic kidney disease, sleep apnoea, erectile dysfunction and age-related prostate health. Erectile dysfunction, for example, can sometimes be an early marker of endothelial dysfunction and underlying cardiovascular disease. Persistent snoring, daytime sleepiness, unexplained fatigue, changes in bowel habits or urinary symptoms deserve appropriate assessment.

Routine checks to personalised prevention

A meaningful health assessment should begin with a detailed understanding of the individual, not simply a package of laboratory tests.

When a man consults a physician, a comprehensive assessment should integrate family history, occupational demands, lifestyle, sleep, nutrition, physical activity, stress levels and a detailed clinical examination. Blood pressure, waist circumference, glucose, HbA1c, lipid profile, kidney and liver function and other investigations should be selected according to individual risk.

The real value of consulting an experienced physician is the integration of all this information to arrive at a precise and clinically meaningful risk assessment, rather than interpreting individual test results in isolation.

Real measure of success

We need to change the way modern men think about health. Being constantly available is not the same as being productive, and ignoring symptoms is not a sign of resilience.

Regular exercise, adequate sleep, balanced nutrition, meaningful time with family, periodic health assessments and the ability to disconnect from work are not luxuries. They are essential components of preventive healthcare.

Ultimately, the objective is not merely to live longer, but to remain healthy, mentally resilient, physically capable and independent for longer. A successful life should not come at the cost of the health required to enjoy it.

(Dr Mukesh Thakur, Director Internal Medicine, Acute Medicine & Clinical Transformation, Sir HN Reliance foundation hospital)