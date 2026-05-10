From Silence To Understanding: Why Mothers Must Talk To Children About Sex Education |

Mother’s Day is celebrated as a symbol of love and care beyond all borders and boundaries. Any woman who fills our lives with unconditional love becomes a mother figure — whether it is a grandmother, aunt, elder sister, or anyone who nurtures us with affection and guidance. A mother carries a child in her womb, who eventually grows into the future of our nation. On this Mother’s Day, let us reflect not only on nurturing our children emotionally, but also on educating them with honesty, awareness, and responsibility.

Doctor, why should I talk to my child about sex education at such a young age? HB, Santacruz West

As a mother, your child trusts you the most. We often discuss everything with our children, but when sexual topics arise, silence takes over. If not you, then whom will your child turn to? More often than not, “Dr. Google” becomes their source of information. A child’s mind is like a blank slate. Whatever a mother teaches is absorbed deeply and trusted completely. When mothers normalize these conversations, trust develops and a healthy relationship is nurtured.

What exactly should I teach my son or daughter? HK, Dombivli East

We have started normalizing conversations around periods and pregnancy, yet we still hesitate to speak about nightfall, masturbation, erections, penis size, and body changes. Imagine your child experiencing a wet dream for the first time and becoming frightened – whom will he ask? Educate boys about female health too, and educate daughters about male development and sexuality. Let sons and daughters understand the opposite gender with empathy and awareness. Let them know about the LGBTQ community and encourage them to see everyone with acceptance and oneness, because who knows – tomorrow, any child could identify as gay or lesbian.

How will these conversations help my child in the future? SD, Kanjurmarg West

Teach children how unprotected sex can lead to unwanted pregnancies and sexually transmitted infections. Speak about acceptance, inclusivity, and emotional responsibility. An educated mother shapes not only her child’s mind, but also their worldview. Children instinctively look towards their mothers for answers and reassurance. No one is better placed than a mother to open conversations around sex with knowledge, wisdom, and sensitivity. We doctors have specially created our book, New Frontiers to Puberty, to help parents guide their children through these important conversations with confidence and clarity.

Dr Hetal Gosalia, Samadhan Health Studio. Queries may be sent to sexmatters1234@gmail.com