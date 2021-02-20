From Shahrukh Khan to Deepika Padukone, Bollywood celebs who battled depression

Depression is often observed in our country as a term overused by individuals who can't face simple life problems. This mindset has sunk innumerable souls into deep distress and has kept the critical topic away from discussion in mainstream.

Depression doesn't discriminate. You might have everything in the world but still feel empty and require assistance. This is one point which people find hard to understand as for them, depression is limited to those who don't have enough material possessions.

Well to bust this myth, here's the list of Bollywood celebrities who battled depression-

Shahrukh Khan

King Khan, the undisputed King of Bollywood went through a terrible phase in 2010. Shahrukh suffered a shoulder injury for which he had to go through rounds of surgery which was a terribly depressing time for him. Khan said “Due to the shoulder injury, and the suffering, I had got into a depression mode, but now I am out of it. I feel happy and boosted with energy.”

Varun Dhawan

The young superstar who recently got married has delivered several hits at the box-office. One of his career defining film was 'Badlapur'. Varun claimed that while preparing for the role, he got very depressed and was surrounded by negative thoughts.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka is one leading lady who doesn't shy away from discussing topics which needs attention but aren't normally discussed in the mainstream. A while ago, she took to Twitter to express the importance of normalizing anxiety and depression.

Deepika Padukone

One of the most successful actresses of this era, Deepika opened up in front of the media about her battle with depression back in 2015. The actress expressed her intentions about removing the stigma attached with mental health issues. She openly discussed about the counselling sessions she took and how she came out of it as a winner.

Ileana D'Cruz

Ileana has always been open about her battle with Body Dysmorphic Disorder and depression. The leading lady claimed that she even became suicidal at one stage. The actress conveyed that mental health requires treatment and is curable like any other disorder.