Satyaki Ghosh, Whole-time Director and CEO of Raymond Lifestyle Ltd and Jaideep Ahlawat at the Chairman’s Collection by Raymond store | Pics: Chairman’s Collection by Raymond

For Jaideep Ahlawat, style comes from a rather comfortable and familiar address. Growing up in Rohtak, Haryana, his earliest association with it was a Raymond store in town. Years later, the actor finds himself on the other side of that memory, announced as the Friend of the Brand for Raymond’s Chairman’s Collection. It is, as he describes it, a moment when life comes full circle.

Known for his compelling performances and an understated personal style, Ahlawat brings the same gravitas to the brand’s latest campaign, which takes a nostalgic detour through three decades of Indian cinema. The campaign sees him embody three distinct looks inspired by the 1960s, 1970s and 1980s, translating the cinematic styles into contemporary luxury menswear styles. It is a partnership that carries a personal resonance. Bringing together his love for cinema, sartorial expression and a brand that has long been a constant in the Indian man’s style vocabulary for over 100 years.

Reinterpretation of the three-piece suit from the dynamic ‘70s |

Announced at the flagship Chairman’s Collection store in Mumbai, Ahlawat tells us candidly about this favourite look from the campaign: “I think the 60s because that was the time when suits were very formal. I wanted to be an army officer and I got that feeling by wearing those styles. It’s very classy, stylish, sleek and yet very formal. I also loved the 80s look because it’s very liberating, progressive, and aggressive.” For Ahlawat, stepping into these decades was more than a styling exercise. It was an opportunity to inhabit the visual language of Hindi cinema, including the way actors dressed and how their wardrobes reflected the cultural mood of their times. “Getting to live in the eras of the 60s, 70s and 80s Bollywood for the campaign was a dream come true for a lifelong student of cinema like me,” he says.

Double-breasted jacket with cravat inspired by the ’60s romance |

Rather than simply recreate the look of vintage Bollywood, the campaign brings its influences into the present through modern tailoring, luxury fabrics, custom styling and made-to-order accessories associated with bespoke dressing. All offered under one roof at the 11,000-square-foot, two-level flagship.

Speaking about their brand friend, Satyaki Ghosh, Whole-time Director and CEO of Raymond Lifestyle Ltd, says, “When we envisioned this campaign, we knew we wanted someone with talent so rare that it matches the luxury that we represent. If bespoke had a personality, it is Jaideep. Unique, rare, enigmatic and surprising. Yet rooted in tradition.”

A 2026 version of the colourful and chaotic '80s |

For Raymond, the association is also a celebration of the enduring relationship between Indian men and the art of dressing well. Ahlawat’s association only reflects a wider shift in the way luxury menswear is being communicated today. Besides relying on the established codes of sophistication, it involves finding personalities who bring authenticity and a strong sense of individual identity.