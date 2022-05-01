From Pole Dance to the good old Zumba... Liven your fitness routine with these five dance forms

1. Zumba: This is one of the most popular dancercise forms. It is a mix of rumba, salsa, hip-hop and merengue dance forms. This aerobic workout helps you achieve overall fitness as it strengthens your arms, abs and legs.

2. Pole Dance: Pole dance has garnered a loyal fanbase with fitness enthusiasts. It makes you more flexible. Pole Dance isn’t everyone’s cup of tea. Balance and discipline are key words if you want to master Pole Dance.

3. Hip Hop: This is an intense form as it mainly works on your hips, waist and helps you get toned abs. One hour of hip-hop dance helps you burn 250 calories.

4. Belly Dancing: It not only helps one loose weight, but also tones muscles and improves posture. Like most other dance forms, this one also secretes endorphins and dopamine, the feel-good hormones. Thus, you will feel confident after each session.

5. Jazzercise: This is a unique combination of jazz dance with a mix of Pilates and yoga exercises, and cardio-boxing moves. To get the most from this dance form, do it at least thrice a week. Each one year session helps you shed 600 calories.

