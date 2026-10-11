From Our Archives: Jeffrey Archer On His Love For Indian Readers And The Success Of His Books

Pic: imdb

‘The Sins of the Father’ has been released in India first and then in the other parts of the world. Why not some other city?

We release in India first for two reasons – firstly, it has my biggest fan base (50m people have read Kane and Abel in India), and secondly, if it’s printed in any other country in the world, the pirated edition will be on the streets of India before it’s actually in the shops, because the Indian government has done little or nothing to control the piracy market.

Any reactions from your Indian fans on the new book as of now?

I’m delighted to say that I’ve had many positive comments on the book from my Indian readers, and you can see some of them that I’ve re-tweeted on Twitter. One, for example, said: @Jeffrey_Archer: can’t begin to explain how unputdownable part 2 of the clifton chronicles is! Finishd it in 6 hrs n swore loudly at the end.

Last year, you released the first book, ‘Only Time Will Tell’ of the Clifton Chronicles, which became an instant best-seller, in India. Had you expected this? What are the reasons for the success of your book?

I confess I’m always delighted when the book goes to No.1, but I was surprised when it remained there for 16 weeks. I naturally hope The Sins of the Father will do as well – dare I hope, better.

Coming to the Clifton Chronicles, where did you get the inspiration for it? Or did you consciously plan and structure the plot of the series?

The Clifton Chronicles are set in the West Country, an area of England where I was brought up, and therefore as the time frame also covers much of my own life, there are parts of it which are semi-autobiographical.

You mentioned on your blog about having started on the draft for the third volume in the Clifton Chronicles, should we expect the release of the book by next year?

I’ve completed the first draft of the third book, which will be published in March next year.

‘Thereby Hangs a Tale’, had Indian stories and Indians characters. Any future plans of writing a book on India?

I will not be writing a full length novel in India, because despite my love for the country, I don’t feel I have a wide enough knowledge to write such a book. However, I will continue to write short stories with Indian characters in them.

What is your take on the emergence of the new wave of talented writers from India and Pakistan?

I’m frankly not surprised. India and Pakistan are becoming massive reading nations, so one cannot be surprised that they are beginning to produce many first-class authors themselves.

Have you read any Indian authors? Who is your favourite Indian author? Why?

I’ve read V S Naipaul, Salman Rushdie, and Vikram Seth, but my favourite is R K Narayan – and I consider Malgudi Days to be a work of genius.

Which is your favourite book? How has it made an impact on you? Will you recommend this book to our readers? Why?

I’m not sure if I have a favourite, but I do love The Count of Monte Cristo by Alexandre Dumas, and would thoroughly recommend the short stories of H H Munro (Saki).

If you get a chance of meeting one of your favourite characters from any of the novels, which character would that be? Why?

I would like to meet both Abel Rosnovski and William Kane from Kane and Abel, but my two favourite characters are Old Jack in Only time Will Tell, and Fraser Munro, the Scottish solicitor from A Prisoner of Birth – all four are strong characters with real depth and energy, but I can’t pick a favourite among them.

Your first book was published in 1977, from then till now, you have written a number of plays, short stories and novels, but which of the genre is your favourite? Why?

Novels are the greatest challenge, because of the amount you have to retain in your memory at any one time, but I find considerable pleasure in writing short stories.

Most of your books are weaved around suspense. Any plans of experimenting with other genres?

I always advise authors to stick with what they feel comfortable with rather than go off in other directions, and certainly in the case of The Clifton Chronicles, you’ll continue to follow the lives of the Clifton and Barrington families.

Do you keep readers in mind when you write a novel?

It’s impossible to keep readers in mind when writing a novel, you just pray that they continue to want to read your books.

Do you write every day? Where does writing fit in your daily schedule?

I only write every day when I’m in my home in Majorca for my four writing periods, which range from two to seven weeks at a time. When I’m there, it is a concentrated effort, with four writing sessions a day, from 6-8am, 10-12noon, 2-4pm, 6-8pm, and I focus solely on the book. When I take my breaks and return to London, I then enjoy the theatre, charity auctions and the art world.

When do you plan your next trip to India?

I’m looking forward to visiting again early next year for the third volume of The Clifton Chronicles.