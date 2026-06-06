From Nandi To Buddha: A Journey Through India's Artistic Soul

Mumbai is currently witnessing a unique celebration of art, culture, and craftsmanship through The Gold Dynasty, a landmark exhibition at the iconic Jehangir Art Gallery. Featuring over 125 paintings and sculptures by eminent artists from across India, the exhibition offers visitors an immersive journey through the country's rich history, spirituality, mythology, and artistic traditions.

As visitors enter the gallery, they are welcomed by a vibrant collection of artworks that seamlessly blend India's historical legacy with contemporary artistic expression. Many of the paintings are set against the timeless backdrop of Varanasi, also known as Kashi—one of the world's oldest living cities and revered in Hinduism as the earthly abode of Lord Shiva. Other artworks explore Buddhist philosophy through sculptures and paintings that symbolise peace, devotion, and enlightenment. The event started on June 2 and it will end on June 8, 2026.

Shiva's Nandi: A mythological masterpiece

One of the exhibition's most captivating attractions is a striking painting of Nandi, Lord Shiva's sacred bull, set against the backdrop of the Ganga ghats. The artwork also incorporates elements of Uttarakhand's Badrinath Dham, dedicated to Lord Vishnu.

Created by artist Chandrakant Tajbije, the painting is rich in symbolism and intricate detailing. Within Nandi's form are depictions of Lord Shiva, Lord Ganesha, the Ganga River, and sacred temples. Decorative motifs such as the trishul, damru, kamandal, conch, lamps, and temple bells further enrich the composition, transforming it into a visual narrative of Indian mythology.

"This is not just a painting of Nandi, but a journey into Indian mythology," says Tajbije. "The artwork brings together various sacred symbols and stories that continue to inspire generations."

Bajaj Super Scooter: A nostalgic tribute

At the centre of the gallery stands another crowd-puller—a hand-painted Bajaj Super scooter created by artist Sachin Kharat. The iconic vehicle serves as a canvas depicting scenes inspired by India's Mughal era and traditional representations of women in Indian attire.

The artwork features Stree Chitre—paintings portraying women from different periods of Indian history. Reflecting on the scooter's significance, Kharat says, "The Bajaj Super scooter, popular 50 to 60 years ago, reached households across Maharashtra and India. It became an integral part of family life and was also used in our home for many years."

The installation pays tribute not only to an iconic vehicle but also to Maharashtra's industrial and cultural legacy. The artist has priced the unique artwork at approximately Rs 7 lakh.

Buddha's journey to enlightenment

Another remarkable exhibit is a meditative Buddha statue draped in golden robes. The sculpture depicts Buddha seated on a rosewood trunk, or kaalpetti, adorned with traditional brass fittings. A distinctive feature of the artwork is the depiction of snails covering Buddha's head—a symbol rooted in Buddhist folklore.

Explaining the concept behind the sculpture, the artist says, "Most depictions focus on Buddha after attaining enlightenment. However, his transformation from a prince to Buddhahood is rarely portrayed. This work attempts to capture that profound journey." The sculpture is available for purchase at Rs 5 lakh.

The monk's spiritual journey

The exhibition also features artworks inspired by Buddhist culture and philosophy. One striking painting portrays a monk walking in meditation, symbolising inner peace, balance, and self-discovery. The composition radiates tranquillity and introspection.

Another artwork depicts a monk standing before an elephant. In Buddhism, the elephant is a revered symbol of mental strength, patience, wisdom, and spiritual awakening. The painting highlights the relationship between discipline and enlightenment, portraying the enlightened mind as powerful yet gentle, capable of overcoming life's obstacles. Each of these paintings is priced at Rs 75,000.

Ecstasy: The Goddess of love and passion

Among the exhibition's contemporary highlights is Ecstasy, a painting inspired by Aphrodite, the Greek goddess of love and beauty. Created by artist Dinkar Jadhav, the work forms part of his ongoing series exploring themes of love, desire, and emotional connection.

"Aphrodite belongs to my series on lust and love," says Jadhav. "My paintings are based on Romanticism. I have often depicted horses that are emotionally connected with one another in a symbolic manner."

He adds, "At one point, I felt femininity should take its own form alongside the equine figures. That is how Aphrodite emerged in my imagination and eventually found expression on canvas. For me, Aphrodite symbolises devotion, love, and selflessness." The price of a painting is Rs 360,000.

Nrutya Chandrika: Capturing movement through abstraction

In an age where photography can instantly capture reality, artist Vishal Phasale chooses a different path—abstraction.

His painting, Nrutya Chandrika, presents an abstract interpretation of a woman performing Bharatanatyam. The composition weaves together fragments of geometry, memory, movement, and gesture, creating a visual experience where the past, present, and future appear to coexist.

The artwork inhabits a space between structure and disintegration, where forms remain in constant motion. Rather than reproducing reality, the painting invites viewers to engage with emotion, rhythm, and imagination.

Explaining his artistic philosophy, Phasale says, "A camera can capture everything exactly as it appears. Then what is the purpose of creating an exact copy? That is where abstract art begins. Many forms in my paintings are not planned. I begin with figures, and as colours develop, new forms emerge. Creating an exact image is a skill; creating art is something beyond that."

Through its diverse collection of paintings, sculptures, and installations, The Gold Dynasty successfully bridges mythology, spirituality, history, nostalgia, and contemporary thought, offering art enthusiasts a rich and immersive cultural experience in the heart of Mumbai.