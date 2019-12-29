From Mumbai’s party ciruit...

Loves and loathes

What has been trending all through 2019 is a shift from five-star hotel venues to standalone restaurants and lounges. Of course, huge banquet spaces have not lost out for big events and awards have to be staged there. But the smaller and more intimate affairs do look nice at smaller spaces. For one thing, guests simply love the varied decor and other details of these spaces, some modern, others with old-world charm or with quirky details. The mood is merry at these events and guests get a chance to sample the product or services on offer and meet the people concerned. What we loathe is the prolific rise of ‘food bloggers’ at restaurants and lounges. They seem to be more interested in clicking pictures of the food than in actual sampling of the cuisine. Most of them are youngsters and one wonders what they ever write in their ‘review.’ We hear that many restaurants are no longer encouraging this new breed which is a good thing. Good food must be appreciated by good people and not by click-crazy chaps.