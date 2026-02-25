From Holi To Ram Navami, Here Are The List Of March 2026 Long Weekends

March 2026 Long Weekends | Canva

March 2026 is shaping up to be an exciting month for travellers and festival lovers alike, with several long weekends offering the perfect opportunity to plan short getaways or spend quality time with family. From Holi celebrations to Ram Navami festivities, the month brings multiple chances to take a break without exhausting too many leave days.

Holi: Festival of Colours

The first major long weekend arrives around Holi, one of India’s most vibrant festivals. In 2026, Holi falls in early March, and when combined with a weekend, it creates an ideal three-day break. Many offices and schools remain closed for the festival, making it a popular time for quick trips to destinations like Jaipur, Rishikesh, Goa, or even hometown visits to celebrate with loved ones.

March 1, Sunday

March 2, Monday

March 3, Tuesday: Holi

Ugadi

Ugadi, which is also known as Yugadi, signifies the beginning of a new era or a fresh start. The word Ugadi is derived from Sanskrit; "yuga" means era, and "adi" means beginning. This festival marks the beginning of the Chaitra month as per the Hindu lunisolar calendar. This year, the festival will be celebrated on Thursday, March 19. With many workplaces closed on this day, you can plan a long weekend by taking Friday, March 20, off. This can give you a peaceful four-day break, perfect for a getaway or enjoying some downtime.

March 19: Ugadi on Thursday

March 20: Friday

March 21: Saturday

March 22: Sunday

Ram Navami

Later in the month, Ram Navami, which marks the birth of Lord Ram, offers another potential extended weekend depending on your work schedule. This year, the festival falls on Thursday, March 26. Taking a day off could turn it into a refreshing mini vacation. Devotees often visit temples in Ayodhya, Varanasi, or local shrines, while others use the opportunity for relaxation or travel.

March 26: Ram Navami on Thursday

March 27: Friday

March 28: Saturday

March 29: Sunday

Mahavir Jayanti

Adding to the list is Mahavir Jayanti, which commemorates the birth of Lord Mahavir, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. Observed with prayers, temple visits, and charitable activities, it is a significant festival for the Jain community. This year, Mahavir Jayanti will fall on Tuesday, March 31. With many workplaces closed on this day, you can plan a three-day trip by taking Monday, March 30, off.

March 29: Sunday

March 30: Monday - Take a day off

March 31: Tuesday: Mahavir Jayanti

