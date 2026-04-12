From Harari To Warikoo, Crossword’s Bestseller Shelf Reflects Changing Reading Trends

Crossword’s curated book list highlights diverse reading trends across genres | Wikipedia

Unstoppable Us Vol. 3 – Yuval Noah Harari

This book goes beyond storytelling to examine how human societies are built on shared beliefs, religion, money, and nations, which allow millions of strangers to cooperate. By simplifying complex historical shifts into engaging narratives, it highlights that our greatest strength as a species lies not just in intelligence but in our ability to collectively imagine and agree on systems that shape the modern world.

2. Half of Forever – Ravinder Singh

At its core, this is not just a love story but a reflection on how grief and love coexist. It explores the emotional aftermath of loss and the fragile process of opening oneself to love again, suggesting that moving forward doesn’t mean leaving the past behind; it means learning to carry it differently. I Too Had a Love Story, and Can Love Happen Twice? - three journeys, one evolving heart.

3. How to Treat Her Right – Gautam Grover

He would fight for her, not with grand promises but with the little things that told her, she muttered. And maybe, just maybe, it wasn't too late. This book reframes relationships through the lens of emotional intelligence, emphasizing that understanding a partner requires more than intention; it requires awareness, listening, and consistency. It challenges conventional ideas of romance by focusing on respect, communication, and the subtle dynamics that define meaningful connections.

4. If Not Me, Then Who? – Abhipsha Pattanaik

A direct call to action, this book tackles the habit of waiting and waiting for the right moment, the right opportunity, or external validation. It pushes readers to take ownership of their choices and step into leadership in their own lives, reinforcing that progress begins the moment hesitation ends.

5. Open to Work – Aneesh Raman & Ryan Roslansky

Positioned at the intersection of career and culture, this book explores how the modern workplace is shifting from stable, linear paths to dynamic, skill-driven journeys. It highlights the growing importance of adaptability, networks, and continuous learning, arguing that long-term success now depends less on job titles and more on staying relevant in an evolving ecosystem.

6. Winning People Without Losing Yourself – Ankur Warikoo

This is a thoughtful exploration of balancing ambition with authenticity, unpacking the psychology behind people-pleasing and the need for approval. It offers a framework for building meaningful relationships while maintaining personal boundaries, ultimately suggesting that true influence comes from being grounded in your own values and how you can respond with clarity instead of chaos.

One page. One insight. Start from any page.

7. Hot Chocolate on Thursday – Michiko Aoyama

Through interconnected stories, this book gently reveals how seemingly small, ordinary moments can create profound ripple effects across lives. A renewed sense of connection and a gentle nudge toward curiosity in daily life. It leaves a lasting impression of comfort and everyday mindfulness, helping ordinary moments feel warmer, more meaningful, and easier to share with others.

8. All This Light – Ashish Bagrecha

This poetry collection captures complex emotions; love, loneliness, and healing in a minimal, accessible style that resonates deeply with modern readers. It provides a renewed sense of light in daily life, a vocabulary to name grief with honesty, and a feeling of connection to others who have walked similar paths. It nurtures curiosity, resilience, and quiet joy, leaving a positive, lasting impression that lingers long after the last page.

9. The Supreme Gift – Paulo Coelho

A philosophical reflection on love, this book positions it as a transformative force that shapes how we experience life. Rather than treating love as passive or romantic alone, it presents it as an active choice that influences purpose, resilience, and the way we connect with the world around us, offering a clearer path to living love daily, stronger relationships, and a deeper sense of empathy and purpose.

Read Also Championing Diverse Indian Voices: Inside The Crossword Book Awards

10. Hooked – Asako Yuzuki

Dark and psychologically intense, this novel explores how desire and obsession can blur moral boundaries and redefine identity. It delves into the complexities of human craving, suggesting that what we become attached to often reveals deeper truths about who we are.

--List courtesy Crossword Bookstores