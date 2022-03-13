From Hampi to Gokarna... Six places you can travel solo on a budget

Though the idea of solo travelling sounds fascinating and thrilling to many, few have the courage to embark on a journey to the unknown by themselves. Whilst it liberates you from your everyday hectic life it also makes you feel empowered because of the lessons you learn during the course of your journey. Be it a spiritual sojourn on the ghats or an adventure trip into the wild, solo travelling is a one-of-a-kind experience that gives you a chance to unwind and discover your true self. Best part? Solo travelling could be a great deal for those who can’t afford packages that cost a bomb. So, instead of giving up on travel plans because of financial reasons, why not visit places that you can explore without worrying about your bank balance? Here are a few places you can visit on a budget.

Gokarna

Located in Karnataka, it is believed that Gokarna is the place where Lord Shiva emerged from Mother Earth in the form of the holy cow. Apart from being an important pilgrimage spot for Hindus, Gokarna has become a new-found hub for beach lovers and solo travellers. Om beach, Kudle beach, Half-moon beach and paradise beach are the popular beaches of Gokarna. To up some thrill you can also indulge in water sports like surfing, scuba diving, snorkelling, jet skiing and more.

Average cost (Stay and food): Rs 800-Rs 1300/day approx.

Kasol

Nicknamed ‘Amsterdam of India’, this beautiful small village, situated in Himachal Pradesh, is a one-stop destination for mountain trekking. Nestled on the banks of river Parvati, Kasol offers a plethora of adventurous activities like trekking, river rafting and other such water sports that will be enough to satiate your adrenaline rush. Places like Kheerganga Trek and Sar Pass Trek should be on your itinerary if you are game for mountain trekking. And for those who want to disconnect from the world then visiting an ancient village called Malana can be a good idea. P.S. Don’t forget to taste Israeli food and rice beer when in Kasol.

Average cost (stay and food): Rs 1000-Rs 1500/day approx.

Udaipur

The city of lakes, Udaipur, is home to alluring architecture like forts, havelis, temples and palaces. The stunning views of palaces, temples and ghats at the serene Pichola lake will cast a spell on you, hence taking a boat ride during sunset is highly recommended. Saheliyon Ki Bari, Bagore Ki Haveli, Jagmandir Palace, Gangaur Ghat, Eklingji Temple, etc. are some unmissable attractions of Udaipur. Jungle safari at Kumbhalgarh Wildlife Sanctuary and camping in golden dunes is a big yes. Make sure you go on a heritage walk tour to get up close with Rajasthani culture and heritage.

Average cost (stay and food): Rs 700-Rs 1000/day approx.

Hampi

Advertisement

It wouldn’t be wrong to call this place a paradise for history buffs. A UNESCO World Heritage Site, Hampi is home to over 500 ancient monuments and temples that will transport you to a bygone era. Architecture marvels like Virupaksha temple, Hampi Vittala temple and Lotus Mahal are the highlights of Hampi. Amidst the scenic landscapes of Hampi, one can also go for rock climbing and cycling tours and ferry rides.

Average cost (Stay and food): Rs 500-Rs 1000/day approx.

Kutch

While the sparkling salt desert of Kutch is the biggest attraction of Kutch, Dholavira, is another popular spot where the remains of the Harappa Civilization can be found. Kalo Dungar, Topansar Lake, Siyot Caves, Mandvi Beach, etc. are some other notable tourist spots that are worth a visit. If you love historical architecture, then visiting Aina Mahal, Chhatedi, Kanthkot Fort, Roha Fort and Lakhpat Fort will make your day. To capture the scenic views and wetlands, you may also trek to majestic Dhinodhar Hills.

Average cost (Stay and food): Rs 400-Rs 1000/day approx.

Varanasi

Advertisement

Settled on the banks of the holy Ganges, Varanasi, should be on the top of your travel list if you want to seek spiritual rejuvenation. Hailed as the land of Shiva, this divine destination is also an abode to one of the jyotirlingas, the Kashi Vishwanath Temple. The magnificent Mughal style Ramnagar Fort, Dhamek Stupa, Dasaswamedh Ghat are other key attractions of Varanasi. And if you want to experience the ultimate spiritual bliss then do take a dip in the holy Ganges and attend the Ganga aarti on the ghats.

Average cost (stay and food): Rs 500-Rs 1000/day approx.

Things to keep in mind while travelling solo

Travel light.

Try arriving at the destination during the day.

Leave your expensive items like jewellery and gadgets at home.

Keep cash handy.

Keep important numbers and business cards handy.

Carry your essentials.

Learn the local language.

Screenshot booking confirmations.

Prefer public transport.

Know how to read maps.

Stay sober.

ALSO READ 8 lesser-known Indian wildlife destinations that are worth exploring

Published on: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 07:00 AM IST