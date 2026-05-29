From Dubai to Mumbai: Chef Mazen Abdallah's Arabian Feast Arrives at Pondichéry Café

Chef Mazen Abdallah |

It is Chef Mazen Abdallah's first time in Mumbai and India as well, and he is loving it. "In the beginning, I did feel that it'll be a bit weird for me but no, it's familiar," he says.

The Chef from Sofitel Dubai the Obelisk, brings Flavours of Arabia to Mumbai at Sofitel Mumbai BKC's Pondichéry Café. It is a limited-period culinary residency that lets patrons immerse themselves into an Arabian and Lebanese dining experience featuring mezze spreads, live stations, charcoal grills, signature mains, and traditional desserts, inspired by authentic Levantine flavours.

In an exclusive interview with FPJ, the chef speaks about the exquisite spread, what it features, his time in the food industry and the changes he has seen in the last 30 years.

Flavours of Arabia at Pondichéry Café |

Where did you learn to cook and how many years have you been cooking?

I have been in the business of food for almost 30 years. Since I was fourteen years of age, I've been working in the industry. I love food. I like to create dishes. I like to combine items. Right from my childhood, whenever I see my mother cooking, I always jump up and help. I wanted to learn. I wanted to do things in the kitchen. I wanted to cut. That was the start of my culinary journey, and after that when I grew up, I went to the culinary school and now I'm in Dubai.

What changes have you seen in the industry in the last 30 years?

There is a huge change, especially with new techniques. We get it from other people and are trying to include it in our cuisine. For example, we are mixing fusion with traditional, but without letting it affect the taste. We keep the taste as authentic as possible.

Hummus, pita bread and shawarma. |

Traditionally, what is included in a mezze platter?

Hummus, Eggplant Moutabel, Fattoush, Tabbouleh and vine leaves.

What are some of the traditional Arabian desserts?

Baklawa, Cheese Kunafa, Basbousa, Katayef, Um Ali and Luqueimat.

When you think of Flavours of Arabia, which are the words that come to your mind?

Aroma and spices including cardamom, saffron, sumac, za’atar, orange blossom, smoked charcoal and oud-like richness.

Which are some of the signature dishes associated with Arabia?

Hummus, Shawarma, Knafeh, Kabsa, Baklava, and Falafel.

How is citrus, olive oil and fresh herbs used in Arabic cuisine?

Citrus, olive oil, and fresh herbs are foundational elements in Arabian and Levantine cuisine because they bring brightness, freshness, and balance to rich and slow-cooked dishes.

Citrus is used to add acidity, freshness, and aroma — especially lemon, preserved lemon, and orange. Dishes featuring citrus include Fattoush, Tabbouleh, shish tawook and hummus.

As for olive oil, it is used in these dishes. Hummus is finished off generously with extra virgin olive oil. Mutabbal (the smoky eggplant is enriched with olive oil. Labneh is drizzled with olive oil before serving. Olive oil is used as a dressing in Fattoush and ⁠Tabouleh.

Kunafa |

What are the types of Kunafa that's available?

Kunafa is very popular, and there are many types of it. If you go to Lebanon and you eat Kunafa, you will eat it like a sandwich for breakfast.

If you go to Syria, they give it you on a plate. If you go to Palestine, it will be like vermicelli.

Now that they have started using the Kunafa in chocolate, they make it crispy and mix it with the chocolate. So, when you are eating it, it's crispy. There is something crunchy under your teeth that's make it very nice.

Flavours of Arabia

Where: Pondichéry Café, Sofitel Mumbai BKC

When: Month of May

Timing: From 7 PM onwards