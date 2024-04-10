From Biryani To Rabdi Jalebi, Here Are The Most Popular Places In Mumbai To Eat This Eid

Canva

Is Eid even complete without some special biryani or yummy sweets? No right? It is a festival where we gather together to eat some delicious food with our family and friends. So, to help you, we have compiled a list of the most popular places in Mumbai which serve the best sweets and foods during the festival of Eid.

Behrouz Biryani

Celebrate the festival of Eid with one of the largest food restaurants, Behrouz Biryani. Don't miss the Ramadan special menu that promises traditionally rich flavours. The menu introduces a collection of delicious meals to celebrate the spirit of festivity. The special menu consists of Gosht Haleem, Murgh Haleem, Zareen Murg Shorba, Sultani Iftar, and Noorani Dates Tart, which you can enjoy with your family and friends.

Salman Mithai

Eid is incomplete without sweets, and one of the top players in Mumbai's sweet market, Salman Mithai, offers some delicious and yummy sweets. They offer Badusha, Phirni, Laddo and many more that you can include in your Eid Celebration.

Bademiya

One of the most popular restaurant chains in Mumbai, Bademiya, offers delicious food and special cuisine during Eid. They have a vast variety of non-veg food that you can explore. Their chicken soup and kebab are the most popular on the street of Mohammad Ali Road.

Dosti Sweets

Dosti sweets have every sweet that you need to celebrate the auspicious festival of Eid. They have a special plate of a variety of Mithai during Ramadan. You can buy gulab jamun, milk cake, burfi, doda burfi and much more to add sweetness to your celebration.

Shabbir Tawakkal Sweets

One of the most popular and crowded shops during Ramadan, Shabbir Tawakkal Sweets offers some of the most delicious and flavourful sweets in Mumbai. Don't miss out on the special Rabdi Jalebi and Malpua offered by them during the Eid.