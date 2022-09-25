From Apple iPhone 14 to Lava Blaze Pro... Four interesting gadgets launches from September

iPhone 14, AirPods Pro, Watch Series 8

The wait is over for Apple fans as the tech giant launched a series of products, new iOS update, and more earlier this month. Apple unveiled the much-awaited iPhone 14. The new series has four models — iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max. iPhone 14 has a 6.1-inch display and iPhone 14 Plus has a 6.7-inch display. iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will be available in 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage capacities. Along with the phone, Apple also unveiled Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE, and Apple Watch Ultra. Part of its launch line-up was AirPods Pro (second generation) sporting the new H2 chip. The H2 chip provides exceptional acoustic experience and cancels up to twice as much noise over the previous generation AirPods Pro.

Price: iPhone 14 — Rs 79,900 onwards; Watch SE — Rs 29,000; Watch Series 8 — Rs 45,900; Watch Ultra — Rs 89,900; AirPods Pro — Rs 26,900

Lava Blaze Pro

The newly launched smartphone Blaze Pro boasts of a frosted glass back, camera with 6X Zoom and 50MP Triple rear camera for a superior photography experience. Blaze Pro is loaded with features like Android 12, 4 GB RAM + 64 GB ROM, 8 MP front camera, bottom firing speaker, side fingerprint scanner, among others. The phone has a MediaTek Helio G37 Chipset, 5000 mAh battery, which allows long-lasting usage, and a 10W type-C fast charger. It has a 6.5-inch 20:9 notch HD display. The phone comes in four colour variants – Glass Green, Glass Orange, Glass Blue, and Glass Gold.

Price: Rs 10,499

Buds Mini Lite

Looking for compact earbuds with long-lasting battery? Your wait ends with Inbase’s Buds Mini Lite. The earbuds boast of the latest Bluetooth V5.1 chip, 13mm dynamic driver that offers an immersive music experience. The Buds Mini Lite sport a long battery life with up 40 hours of uninterrupted usage. The buds (30mAh) can serve you a playback time of up to five hours, while the battery within the flip case (200mAh) can last upto a week on single charge.

Price: Rs 1,299

11-in-1 USB Hub

Portronics launches Mport 11C USB Hub for laptops, smartphones, and tablets. This multi-functional USB Hub can transfer data at a high speed. It also simultaneously charges your laptop with support of up to 100W. The Hub is compatible with almost every device that hosts a USB-C or USB Type-C port. It has multiple port connectivity options, allowing you to plug in different gadgets at the same time. You can also connect gadgets and devices like keyboard, mouse, gamepad, fingerprint readers, cameras, audio DACs, printers, scanners, storage drives, and more. The Hub also has a dual memory card reader slot for standard SD cards and micro/TF cards.

Price: Rs 4,449

Read Also Nokia C21 Plus: Value for money with impressive performance