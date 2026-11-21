From Animal Sacrifice To Vedic Rituals: What Prompted Shimla’s Daroti Village To Embrace A New Religious Tradition? |

Daroti village in Shimla, Himachal Pradesh has drawn attention for a significant shift in its religious practices. The village, which was traditionally associated with animal sacrifice during religious ceremonies, has embraced Vedic rituals, marking a change in its approach to faith, worship and age-old customs, following the construction of a new temple in the Nawar region of Shimla district, around 150 km from Shimla city. Let's understand it in detail.

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Daroti village shifts religious practice

In a significant social and religious initiative, villagers in Himachal Pradesh have ended the centuries-old practice of animal sacrifice during the consecration (Pratistha) ceremony of a newly constructed temple and embraced Vedic rituals and sattvic tradition while preserving their more than 150-year-old faith and cultural heritage. Local inhabitant Rajender Singh Ranta informed ANI that the custom had been entirely stopped at the temple. The ceremony instead followed Vedic customs, with priests describing this observance as sattvik.

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The temple’s religious tradition dates back at least 150 years. Animal sacrifice had been practised in the region, according to the temple committee. Animal sacrifice has historically been practised in several parts of Himachal Pradesh as an offering to local deities. These traditions are deeply connected with Dev Sanskriti, or the religious and cultural practices centred around village deities. For generations, such rituals have formed an important part of community celebrations and religious observances.

Temple construction and sacred pilgrimage

The temple's construction took nearly 10–12 years, and it was built through community contributions and donations. Around 28–30 devotees undertook a pilgrimage associated with the consecration, visiting Nagarkot, Jwala Devi and Haridwar. After a dip in the Ganga, they walked approximately 300 km back to their village over 10–12 days. The temple incorporates intricate carvings and architectural designs which are inspired by other shrines across Himachal Pradesh.

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About Vedic rituals

Vedic rituals generally involve prayers, chanting of Sanskrit mantras, havans and other forms of symbolic offerings. Instead of animal sacrifice, devotees may offer fruits, flowers, grains and other sacred materials during religious ceremonies. The emphasis shifts towards spiritual devotion, purification and the recitation of Vedic mantras.

Animal sacrifice and evolving traditions

In Himachal Pradesh, animal sacrifice at places of religious worship was banned by a High Court order in September 2014, with offerings like coconuts widely replacing sacrifices across temples. Daroti's shift also brings attention to a broader discussion about how religious traditions evolve with time. While preserving cultural heritage remains important, communities are increasingly exploring ways to practise their faith through non-violent rituals.