Freny's In Bandra, Mumbai, Is Driven By Passion Of Chef And Owner Freny Fernandes & Her Family

East Indian food is not new to Mumbaites staying in Bandra or Vasai. However, for quite a few, these flavours are new. “That’s the whole idea – to introduce the flavours to those who are unaware of them,” says Freny Fernandes, owner and chef of Freny’s, the eatery at Bandra. This place is a labour of love of the Fernandes family. However, not everything at Freny’s is East Indian. There’s other stuff too for you to indulge in.

Freny’s opens at nine in the morning for breakfast. Appetising aromas of eggs, bacon and coffee greet you if you go around 10.30 when they have settled in and the kitchen is in full swing prepping for brunch, lunch and serving their breakfast. They have savoury and sweet in their breakfast menu. While they do have a few egg dishes on the menu, they are more than willing to give you the eggs the way you want. Order for the coffee while you wait. You can have it with normal milk or almond milk. Their Shakshuka can be a meal in itself; it is that huge a portion of sauteed veggies topped with poached eggs.

The breakfast portions are big. Be it the Chicken and Waffle or Huevos Rancheros (eggs baked on a bed of nachos with the works) or the pancakes or smoothie bowls. They can pack you up. The Chicken and Waffle are waffles topped with cajun and peri peri marinated boneless chicken pieces that are deep fried for six to seven minutes with a drizzle of homemade mayo mixed with peri peri masala. The chicken is tasty, crispy and well cooked, soft from inside. The combo is delectable. The Cookie Dough Pancake is generously endowed with choco chips and chocolate sauce; almost like a dessert.

Like the menu card says, the restaurant is like a home with Freny’s personal pictures adorning the walls. You are greeted with traditional East Indian Fugiyas (fried bread). Deliciously traditional. Vegetarians should not miss the Bottle Masala Sweet Potato Fries — hand cut sweet potato wedges fried and tossed in the traditional East Indian bottled masala and served with varied dips. If you like spicy stuff, try the Spicy Indian Style Nachos. Also try the Indyal Tacos — Jackfruit slivers marinated and cooked in traditional masala and presented on taco sheets. For most dishes, the masala is the USP and that’s made by Freny’s mother at home. “She makes us a fresh batch every two to three weeks,” informs Freny.

Non-vegetarians who like spice should try Bottle Masala Chicken Wings. For the weak hearted, Cutlet Pav Sliders are a great option. Chicken cutlets pushed inside slider buns will remind the Goans of their fave cutlet-paanv! The Masala Tiger Prawns are marinated and cooked in the chinchoni masala, served with toasts on the bed of little gravy.

In the mains, don’t miss the Peter’s Mutton Curry. It gets its name from Freny’s father, whose recipe is used to create this delectable curry. The meat is tender, falls off the bone as you eat. The curry is served with steamed rice and the best way to eat it will be with your hand to enjoy it thoroughly. The Hamburger Helper pasta is another delight. Homemade fettuccine is cooked with Bolognese and minced meat. The fettucine is fresh, soft and cooked just right and blends well with the meat and sauce. Pork eaters will love the Choriz Fried Rice — Indian fried rice with eggs, hearty helping of goan sausages and spring onions. The vegetarians should try the Burnt Garlic & Broccoli Risotto or Truffle Mushrooms, Edamame and Corn Fried Rice.

The vegetarians have a good choice in burgers and pizzas. Try the Hot Honey Halloumi Burger — halloumi cheese is fried, dressed with hot honey, and used as a patty inside home-baked burger buns along with cucumber slaw. The Pesto Charred Corn & Zucchini pizza, which boasts of homemade thin crust and freshly ground pesto, is subtly flavoured and delicious.

Everything you order is made fresh before it comes to your table. Therefore, indulge in their signature cocktails or signature G&T made by Parth. For the sweet tooth, Rose Ciel is best. Coconut liqueur is blended with vanilla ice cream, and a roohafza rose is floating in it. The roohafza flavour slowly gets to you while you enjoy the coconut liqueur. The Desi Indian G&T is infused with homemade infusions of saffron and turmeric, anantmool tincture giving it a unique flavour that leaves you wanting more.

Desserts have always been Freny’s forte with her earlier venture, Moner, being a great success. Every Sunday Sundae is a tribute to the Sunday desserts of her family — a pile of jelly, sorbet, cake, and ice cream. Super way to end a traditional meal. But if you want to try Freny’s specials, then go for the coffee bean shaped Tiramisu.

Average cost for two: Rs 1,800