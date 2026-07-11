Frederique Constant’s Affordable Complications

The Classics Manchette | Pics: Frederique Constant

Geneva-based Frederique Constant remains important in India, as it bridges a crucial market gap by delivering affordable Swiss-made luxury. By offering high-end horology—such as in-house calibres powering complications like annual and perpetual calendars, tourbillons, and moonphase displays—at competitive price points, the brand has captured the value-driven preferences of the rapidly expanding Indian luxury market. This is particularly praiseworthy as the global luxury market slows amid high prices driven by an escalating Swiss franc, rising input costs, and margin pressures. At Watches and Wonders 2026, CEO Niels Eggerding spoke with us about the new Classic Worldtimer Manufacture, the success of the latest women’s line, Manchette, and why upgrading bestsellers is always a challenge.

What updates define the new Classic Worldtimer Manufacture?

The Worldtimer is our most iconic in-house manufacture calibre since 2012. We carefully studied customer feedback and identified three key areas that underwent change: customers wanted a smaller case than the existing 42mm, the movement needed a longer power reserve, and the date disc overlapped the city ring, which was affecting the dial's balance. The result is a completely refreshed version. The case is now 40mm, the date display has been removed for a cleaner dial, and the movement now delivers a 72-hour power reserve. We've also introduced three new versions, including a diamond-set edition, a distinctive light blue dial with an all-new texture, and, for the first time, a bracelet model. If you compare it to the older watches, the evolution is obvious, but the DNA remains intact.

Classic Worldtimer Manufacture |

Which version is your personal favourite?

The blue dial is my favourite. That said, the diamond-set version has received an incredible response. It's proving to be surprisingly unisex, and the new 40mm case makes it appealing to a broader audience, including women.

Tell us about the Manchette, the brand’s standout ladies' collection.

The growing interest in vintage bracelet watches from brands like Piaget and Cartier led to the launch of Manchette. The rising demand for bracelet-style watches reflects consumers' growing appreciation for integrated designs that combine comfort and elegance. We wanted to reinterpret the same style through Frédérique Constant’s design language. Our designers revisited a bracelet watch that was made more than 20 years ago and reimagined it as the Manchette. This year, we’re expanding the range with a mint green sunray dial at an entry price of $1,295 and a striking turquoise stone dial in yellow gold.

Niels Eggerding, CEO, Frederique Constant |

How does Watches and Wonders work for the brand as compared to more consumer-focused events like the Dubai Watch Week?

Being in Switzerland gives Watches and Wonders a unique importance. For one week, consumers, retailers and the global press all come together to experience the industry and its newest watches, although there’s still room to expand the consumer experience.

The brand is known for its Manufacture movements. How extensive is your in-house calibre portfolio today?

We’ve developed around 33 or 34 Manufacture calibres over the years. Today, we have eight active Manufacture calibres in the collection, including the Pointer Date (706), Pointer Date Moonphase (716), Worldtimer (718,719), Perpetual Calendar (776), Big Date Power Reserve (735), Tourbillon (980) and the Perpetual Calendar Tourbillon (975). We want to continue offering genuine Swiss Manufacture watchmaking and meaningful complications at prices that remain accessible to a much wider audience.