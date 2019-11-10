Freddy, set, go!

How would you define fashion? What does it mean to you?

Fashion means individualistic style that a person carries with a casual flair and without overdressing. It should be natural and not overdressing or playing to the gallery. True style comes from within you, and not from any particular trend in clothing or accessories.

What is your personal style statement?

My signature look is casual and laid-back—T-shirts, shorts and 41 pairs of in-your-face shoes I consider as an essential part of my style statement! I am a passionate bike and car lover, which is like 'the typical Parsi in me'. I dream of owning a garage filled with bikes and vintage cars! I just kick-started this expensive hobby by gifting myself a Honda CBR900RR.