Fratelli Wines Launches 15th Anniversary Sette In A Collaboration With Manish Malhotra

Since its launch in 2006, Fratelli Wines has become one of the most recognised Indian wine brands. The feather in Fratelli’s cap is its premium wine, Sette, which launched in 2009. The award-winning Super Tuscan-style wine represents the best of Akluj’s terroir. The blend brings together Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Sangiovese, aged exclusively in French oak. This year, Fratelli Wines is launching its 15th-anniversary vintage, sourced from the last harvest of the original Sette vineyard. To commemorate the landmark moment in the winery and wine’s journey, they have collaborated with couturier Manish Malhotra for a special packaging. Puja Sekhri, President and Director, Fratelli Vineyards, shares, “The collaboration with Manish Malhotra came from shared thinking rather than novelty. Both worlds value process, detail and the care of an artist’s hand. Manish approached the bottle with that mindset, treating it as a design object, not a decorative piece.” The bottle uses gold on black to offer an instinctive, timeless, confident and luxurious appeal.

The deep ruby liquid within the bottle expresses refined notes of raspberry, violet and blackcurrant, followed by subtle hints of vanilla and spice. As the last vintage, only 15,000 bottles of Sette have been produced, and it is priced at ₹3,500. “Yields were naturally low, which helped concentrate the fruit and shape the character of the wine. Once it’s gone, it won’t be repeated,” says Sekhri. One of the biggest USPs of Sette has always been its ability to age, and the 15th anniversary vintage promises to stay true to that philosophy with the potential to be cellared for 10 years. The wine has evolved as an expression of patience, mastery, and a deep understanding of the vineyards. When it first launched in 2009, the focus was on understanding the vineyard and getting the basics right. Over time, that understanding has deepened: knowing which parcels work best and when to pick. “Today, Sette reflects that confidence. It’s about making a more precise wine. The aim is to keep raising the bar quietly, with each release showing where the vineyard and the team are at that moment,” she adds. The vineyard replanting is a natural and necessary part of a vineyard’s lifecycle, explains Sekhri. Even the best vineyards are typically replanted every 18 years or so to maintain precision and consistency in the fruit. For Sette, this decision was taken while the vineyard is still performing at a high level, ensuring that the next generation of vines continues to meet the standards the wine is known for.

This is driven by the confidence that the Indian wine drinker has gained, where they are forming personal preferences, exploring styles, regions and pairings and thinking about wine as part of an experience. Women have also emerged as a consumer segment that is driving premiumisation, making wine a regular choice at home, influencing household consumption and seeking wines that combine quality, storytelling and design. Sekhri realised these shifts that led to the Manish Malhotra collaboration. “Changing palates are not just about taste anymore. For us, catering to this shift is about connecting people with the story, the craft and the moments that make opening a bottle a memorable experience. Today, wines like Sette can compete on taste, craftsmanship and experience,” she explains. This also allows Indian wines like Sette to compete with imported wines, both old-world and new, which always have a certain perception advantage because of heritage and familiarity.