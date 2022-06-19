FPJ Exclusive: 'The Yoga Institute' director Dr Hansaji Yogendra gives tips to deal with relationship stress

Image credits: Google

Yoga helps in improving physical and mental health in different ways. Yoga can have a positive impact on relations when practised by couples. No person or relationship is perfect and in today's generation, many relations end as both or one of the partners does not have the capacity to showcase their emotions.

In an exclusive interview with Free Press Journal, Dr Hansaji Yogendra, Director, The Yoga Institute, spoke about how this current generation can deal with relationship-related stress.

Relationships can be stressful for the current generation, how can one heal from such stresses?

Yoga psychology says your mind is highly developed. The human mind has two things- one is called Vivek buddhi, discriminatory power. Another emotion- these things are there in mind. Vivek buddhi is what is right, wrong, to do or not to do, to stick or not to stick, to feel bad or not to feel bad. You have a choice here. Somebody behaves rudely.. he is different you are different. They can't think like you.

According to you what is right may not be right for somebody. Expecting something from somebody makes no sense at all. Whatever the situation happens you have to understand that he can't behave differently. You don't react to the situation. You accept the situation and do whatever you can do in the given situation. When you live like this, you have a choice, to get hurt or not to get hurt.

If you see somebody behaving rudely you need not get hurt. You can understand that he is not in a good mood right now. He might have not slept well. He may be constipated so he is rude, hungry maybe. Why should you feel bad about it? Expect nothing. We can't expect that everybody should be loyal, should love. This is not possible. Whatever it is you should see things as they are and do whatever you can in that situation. You don't get hurt, you don't get wounded that way.

