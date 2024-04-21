FPJ Exclusive: 'The Fashion World Is Poised To Redefine The Concept Of Waste', Says Kapil Bhatia, UNIREC Chief

Kapil Bhatia on sustainability fashion |

The fashion industry is ruling the world, with endless fashion weeks and popular designers emerging with creative and innovative fashion attire that we could never imagine. Fashion is not just about how you dress up or what you wear, it's about making your identity while standing out.

As fast fashion is taking over the fashion industry, an important initiative, Sustainable Fashion is also emerging. Sustainability has become a key factor, as designers and brands are opting for more environmentally friendly ways. Which has also aided the thrifting culture. As we are talking about sustainable fashion, Kapil Bhatia the founder and CEO of UNIREC a Mumbai-based sustainable apparel brand talks about the challenges of adopting sustainable fashion, trends and the future of the fashion industry in conversation with Aanchal Chaudhary. Excerpts:

How can someone up-cycle their old clothes and make it to today's fashion standards at home?

Many people are considering on repurposing old clothes of theirs into new utilitarian objects rather than sticking with standard garment silhouettes. This form of fashion is up-cycling and some quick ways of doing it from your comfort zones is quite making a comeback. For instance, turn an oversized shirt into a smart tote bag or a pair of trousers into a chic apron. This not only increases the longevity of the clothing, but also lowers waste. Also, Up-cycling or DIYing is definitely a better way to decrease individual waste and carbon emission. It’s best to always be nature-friendly.

Why is sustainability so important in the fashion industry? How is it helping the earth?

Sustainability is paramount in the fashion industry because it serves as a powerful catalyst for positive change, both environmentally and socially. It goes beyond mere trends of fashion as it represents a fundamental shift towards a more responsible and ethical approach to production and consumption. Through initiatives like using recycled materials and reducing carbon emissions, sustainable fashion brands contribute to the preservation of natural resources, the reduction of waste, and the protection of ecosystems.

Sustainability in the fashion industry is safeguarding our planet for future generations and also promoting a more conscious and compassionate relationship between consumers, producers and planet Earth.

What are some of the sustainable fashion trends around the world?

Garments from recycled PET bottles is in trend and business are performing well. Inspired by the ethos championed by brands like UNIREC, Decathalon and even H&M these trends not only prioritize environmental stewardship but also celebrate creativity and individual expression.

Furthermore, the emphasis on transparency and traceability in the fashion supply chain continues to grow. Consumers are increasingly seeking brands that are open about their sourcing and production practices.

How is the fashion designer or fashion world harming the earth's ecosystem?

Often driven by practices focused on fast fashion trends and unsustainable production methods, the fashion industry contributes to environmental harm in several ways.

One significant impact is the overconsumption of natural resources, particularly water and energy, in the production of textiles. The intensive use of water in processes like dyeing and finishing textiles contributes to water pollution and scarcity in many regions, harming aquatic ecosystems and communities dependent on clean water sources.

This highlights the urgent need for systemic change towards more sustainable and ethical fashion practices.

What are some challenges faced while incorporating sustainability into fashion?

In every challenge there is an opportunity, in apparel business we majorly focus on quality of the fabric and its functionality in terms of feel, breathability etc. So one of the challenges was that the fabric moq is very high and the challenge to create different fabrics which exude a wow factor when people see it and have a better experience when they wear it is what we have been able to overcome.

How do you see the future of sustainable fashion, and what are the steps essential for its adoption across the industry?

The future of sustainable fashion is a landscape painted with innovation, driven by a collective commitment to environmental stewardship and conscious consumerism.

Central to the future of sustainable fashion is a paradigm shift towards circularity and resource efficiency. From upcycling and recycling materials to implementing closed-loop systems, the fashion world is poised to redefine the concept of waste, turning it into a valuable resource. Education and awareness are also critical drivers of change in the future of sustainable fashion. Ultimately, the future of sustainable fashion is characterized by creativity, collaboration, and commitment to positive change.