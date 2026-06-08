FPJ Buzz By The Bay Brings Perfect De-Stress Experience You Need This Monsoon

As Mumbai prepares to welcome the soothing rhythm of the monsoon, Free Press Journal's Buzz By The Bay is bringing a unique wellness experience designed to help people slow down, reconnect, and rejuvenate.

Curated by Saazindiya, Monsoon Magic is a special two-hour de-stressing session that combines the therapeutic power of music with the restorative benefits of yogic breathwork. The immersive experience aims to help participants navigate the seasonal transition with greater balance, calm, and mindfulness.

What to expect?

The session will be led by renowned music therapist Ashwini Kamath, who will guide attendees through the healing vibrations of classical raga-based therapy music. Known for its ability to soothe the mind and promote emotional well-being, music therapy forms a key pillar of the evening's wellness journey.

Complementing the sound healing experience, Sonali Shah, an experienced yoga practitioner and wellness guide, will lead participants through carefully curated pranayama techniques. These breathing exercises are designed to detoxify the body, improve focus, and restore inner harmony.

Together, the fusion of music and breath creates a holistic experience that nurtures the body, mind, and spirit—making it particularly relevant during the monsoon season, when many seek moments of grounding and self-care.

More event details

Date: Friday, June 19

Time: 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM

Venue: Free Press House, Nariman Point, Mumbai

Registration Fee: ₹3,000 per person

For registrations and details, contact Saazindiya at 99304 02925.

As the city embraces the rains, Monsoon Magic offers an opportunity to pause, breathe deeply, and experience the healing power of sound and mindfulness.