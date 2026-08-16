FPJ 98th Anniversary: Mumbai’s East Indian Heritage Finds A New Home At Kaka Joseph Baptista Bhavan

The East Indian museum | Pics: Mobai Gaothan Panchayat

Sunday 17th May 2026 was a red letter day for the East Indian community for it saw the grand inauguration of the Kaka Joseph Baptista East Indian Theme Garden and East Indian Bhavan at Juhu Koliwada marking a proud and historic moment for the East Indian community. The day was also commemorated as East Indian Day which falls on the 3rd Sunday in the month of May.

Developed on government land through the efforts of BJP MLA Ameet Satam, this beautiful architectural landmark by the sea became a reality due to the hard work and dedication of the Mobai Gaothan Panchayat's (MGP) core team Gleason Barretto, Alphi D’souza and Walter Murzello and many others, whose unwavering dedication helped turn this dream into reality. Barretto who is also founding editor of the monthly Gaothan Voice newspaper, states that in the year 2013 MGP had approached various politicians seeking space for the East Indian Bhavan, without any success.

BJP MLA Ameet Satam at the inauguration of the Kaka Baptista Bhavan |

“The idea of the East Indian Bhavan was first ideated in 2009” recalls Barretto. “We met various leaders and authorities with our demand but with no success. When Ameet Satam was elected an MLA in 2014 we revived that demand and he spoke on this in the Maharashtra State Assembly in 2018. After constant follow ups by our MLA and the MGP we finally opened the first East Indian Bhavan in the world on 17th May 2026.”

In his address at the inauguration, Satam had stated, “The dream of having an East Indian Bhavan belongs to the entire East Indian community through the efforts of the Mobai Gaothan Panchayat. My role was to ensure that the Government's funds were properly allocated for this project. This building is not merely a structure for the East Indian community, it is a symbol of your history, your heritage, your culture, your contribution to Mumbai and India. This Bhavan has been dedicated in the name of Joseph "Kaka" Baptista, one of Mumbai's greatest sons.”

Core team members of MGP - Alphi D'souza, Gleason Barretto, Walter Murzello with BJP MLA Ameet Satam at the inauguration of the Kaka Baptista Bhavan |

This sprawling space is dedicated to the memory of Joseph 'Kaka' Baptista — a distinguished freedom fighter, advocate of and the visionary associated with the historic slogan, “Swaraj is My Birthright,” the slogan displayed at the entrance to the grounds. His invaluable contribution to India’s freedom struggle remains a matter of immense pride for the East Indian community.

“East Indians truly are undoubtedly the first citizens of Mumbai and it was their hospitality that welcomed immigrants, which has become one of the turning points that has helped to make Mumbai the financial capital of India” says Barretto.

The East Indian Bhavan is a great place to recall memories of Mumbai of the past and its original inhabitants, informs D’souza. “The Bhavan has 10 unique facilities which focuses on various aspects and needs of the community. The Bhavan which measures around 25, 000 square feet, offers several modern facilities for visitors, including a grand life size statue of Kaka Joseph Baptista, a well-equipped children’s play area, a skill development centre for youth empowerment, an open-air mandap for social and family gatherings to accommodate around a thousand people, an East Indian village selfie point with a symbolic well and library.”

The inauguration of the Kaka Baptista Bhavan |

The East Indian Museum which was once situated at Manori is now at the East Indian Bhavan showcasing the rich heritage and culture of the community.“The Kaka Joseph Baptista East Indian Museum showcases the artefacts of great relevance to the community while the ‘Swaraj is my Birthright’ selfie point gives the youth a space to get the best memories” states Barretto.

MGP has also initiated the Kaka Baptista project to promote and create awareness of the community freedom fighter, states Barretto. “For this project family members of Kaka Baptista based in India and US played an advisory role to help us plan this project.” For the great grandchildren of Kaka Baptista who are spread across Mumbai and abroad, it was a joyous moment. For Pune based Shaila Baptista, Kaka Baptista’s great grand niece, it was an honor to be invited for the inauguration of the East Indian Bhavan and to speak on behalf of the family. “I felt an immense sense of pride and humility knowing that his values and beliefs will be passed on to future generations. My father would narrate stories about Kaka Baptista being a freedom fighter, his close association with Bal Gangadhar Tilak, that he coined the phrase "Swaraj is my Birthright and I shall have it" and many more. His life and legacy are an inspiration to all.”

The East Indian Library |

As someone who proudly represents the East Indian community speaking its Marathi dialect with practiced ease, Madonna Tixeira corporate emcee/RJ/ TV presenter, has been vocal to promote young people to speak East Indian Marathi, celebrate EI culture, preserve traditions, and stay connected. “There was a time when speaking our native language was looked down upon. I want to change that and make East Indian Marathi cool, trendy, and relevant again. If Kaka Joseph Baptista sparked a movement for the nation, I hope to spark a cultural revival for my community.” She believes that it’s important that this legacy of Kaka Baptista is recognised today because heritage survives only when it is celebrated. “Celebrating the East Indian community isn’t just about honouring the past, it’s about preserving our identity, helping future generations understand Mumbai’s roots, and reminding everyone that the city’s greatest strength has always been its diversity.”

Lifesize statue of Kaka Joseph Baptista |

Shaila Baptista's grandfather's (Charles Baptista) wedding photo |

According to Murzello, awareness is the key to bring in ownership towards the East Indian community amongst the youth. The cultural and social events we organise are aimed at attracting the youth in an effort that they don't forget their East Indian roots which we have been doing consistently. “Kaka Baptista was highly educated and a well known lawyer, union leader and freedom fighter and also the Mayor of Mumbai. Through Kaka Baptista we plan to create awareness and encourage our community members to lead selflessly in service to the community.”

Fashion designer Alisha D’lima has been redesigning the traditional East Indian Lugra to present it in a way that appeals to today's generation through ease and comfort of wearing. “With the launch of the Kaka Baptista Bhavan that also showcases a mannequin in the lugra (in the museum), I want the lugra to be accessible for everyone. I am happy to say I’m seeing more young people choosing to wear it for pre weddings, feast and community events, adorning it as a mark of pride, and that's a positive sign to me. To me, it is more than just traditional attire, it's a symbol of East Indian identity and heritage.”D’lima’s role in designing the lugra is to present it in a way that appeals to today’s generation through ease and comfort of wearing, even if someone doesn’t know how to drape it traditionally. She believes that the lugra should always retain its traditional border, key elements and its visual aesthetics.

Murzello believes that the East Indian heritage is an integral part of Mumbai’s identity. “As the city’s original inhabitants, our culture, traditions, food, music, and values have helped shape the spirit of Mumbai for generations. What makes our community truly special is our ability to preserve our heritage while embracing progress.”

The Kaka Baptista Bhavan and Garden

Timings: 4 pm to 6 pm

Pre book: Pre-book: Alan Gonsalves on 90825 84637.

Entry fee: Rs.20/-

Donations and Sponsorships are welcome towards the upkeep of the East Indian Bhavan and its facilities.