FPJ 98th Anniversary: Anti-Superstition Activist Dr Narendra Dabholkar's Death Changed The Law, But Maharashtra’s Anti-Black Magic Act Still Divides Opinion

Pic: AI generated

On the morning of August 20, 2013, physician and anti-superstition campaigner Narendra Dabholkar was on his routine walk near Omkareshwar Bridge in Shaniwar Peth, Pune, when two men on a motorcycle approached him. One of the assailants fired four bullets at Dabholkar. Struck twice, he collapsed and died on the spot as the attackers sped away.

The following day, the Maharashtra government promulgated the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Ordinance. Four months later, the Maharashtra Legislature enacted the Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and Other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013—a landmark law originally drafted by the Maharashtra Andhashraddha Nirmoolan Samiti (MANS), the anti-superstition organisation founded by Dabholkar.

Many believe his assassination became the turning point that finally compelled the state government to enact legislation that had remained stalled for years amid fierce opposition from groups that viewed it as an intrusion into religious practices. In that sense, his death became the catalyst for the law he had spent decades campaigning to secure.

Hindu organisations reject that view. "This unjust law was enacted purely on a wave of public sympathy following Dr Dabholkar's assassination, serving as a posthumous tribute. Had he been alive, this law would never have passed," said Abhay Vartak, spokesperson for Sanatan Sanstha.

Dr Hamid Dabholkar, Narendra Dabholkar's son and a member of the MANS state working committee, said his father always knew the campaign would be a long one.

"'Endless Journey' was the title of one of his articles," he said. "He often said this was a battle that would be fought not for decades but for centuries because the practices he opposed had evolved over hundreds of years."

Hamid Dabholkar said existing laws were inadequate to tackle exploitation carried out in the name of religion. "The new law clearly distinguishes between religion and exploitative practices. It is not against rituals that provide a sense of solidarity or tranquillise the mind," he said, adding that the Constitution protects religious freedom while also encouraging citizens to develop a scientific temper.

Maharashtra became the first state in India to enact a dedicated law against human sacrifice, black magic and fraudulent claims of supernatural powers. The Act prohibits 12 practices, including human sacrifice, exorcism, sexual exploitation under the guise of rituals, and preventing patients from seeking scientific treatment.

Lawyer Trupti Patil, who helped draft the legislation, said the process involved consultations with around 15,000 people, including judges, lawyers and social activists.

"We worked for nearly 12 years to get the law passed, but faced strong opposition from religious orthodox groups. There were many misconceptions," she said. She added that Warkari representatives withdrew their objections after safeguards were inserted to protect their annual pilgrimage, but "there was no reconciliation with one group, the right-wing Sanatan Sanstha."

Vartak maintained that existing laws, including the Drugs and Magical Remedies (Objectionable Advertisements) Act, were sufficient. "The real objective was clear — MANS wanted to establish a parallel authority... In fact, the original draft had 27 clauses, which was eventually downsized to just 12 clauses after 15 controversial sections had to be dropped," he said.

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In 2024, a court sentenced Sachin Andure and Sharad Kalaskar to life imprisonment for Dabholkar's murder. Although both had been associated with the Sanatan Sanstha, the organisation itself was not held criminally liable.

Supporters say the law has had a lasting impact, with godmen, pastors and babas booked under the act. MANS founder member Vijay Parab said, "Many cases have been registered under the law and there have been convictions. Other states have passed similar Acts. Uganda even sought our advice while preparing similar legislation."

Hamid Dabholkar said more than 2,000 cases had been registered but argued that the law still required strengthening. "After the Ashok Kharat case, we demanded that astrology should also be brought within the ambit of the law," he said.

Patil noted that rules required to operationalise several provisions remain pending. The law's implementation also came under scrutiny in the Maharashtra Legislative Council in June, where legislators questioned the functioning of the awareness committee. Social Justice Minister Sanjay Shirsat denied that it had been inactive, while Patil said a recent meeting had addressed several pending implementation issues.