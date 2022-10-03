Fourth edition of India Craft Week in Delhi intends to elevate the face of crafts

India Craft Week | Source

The fourth edition of India Craft Week (ICW) by Craft Village, is back from October 20 - 23 at Okhla NSIC Ground, New Delhi. The three day event is set to connect art, design, and culture bringing several organisations, brands, institutions, designers, craftsmen, artisans, craftpreneurs, and makers from India and around the world. The ICW experience includes live demonstrations, masterclasses, cross-talks, installations, galleries, and film screenings.

Supported by the World Crafts Council, ICW is recognised as the world's second largest Craft Week, which showcases authentic and contemporary craft forms through diverse and unique segments such as Craft Masterclass, Craft Rare, Craft Panorama, Craft International, Craft Luxe, Craft Discover, Craft Cinema, and more. Craft Village aims to provide craft communities with a sustainable source of income and exposure following the pandemic. By bringing together ancient and modern craftsmen, craftspeople, artists, brands, and individual makers on a single platform and, most importantly, by fostering a love for the handmade, Craft Village, a national Entity of the World Craft Council, has created India's unique craft ecosystem.

More than 50 artisans, makers, craft brands, museums, organizations, and figureheads will attend the exhibition, which is hailed as India's official and the second largest craft week in the world after its international counterpart, London Craft Week.

The theme for this year is based on one of the most important elements of life water. It is also believed that each craft thrived and grew in places and locations with water access or water bodies such as lakes or 'Dariya'.

"Craft has an intrinsic value to make the product conversational. The craft industry struggled greatly during the pandemic, and the artisans went through severe suffering. After the epidemic, India Craft Week was the only physical event last year, which gave artisans what they needed after long break-income, recognition and orders. The India Craft Week, with a focus on "Good Stories Untold," aims to bring stories from the craft sector and artisans who need to know and understand it rightly. It is intended to elevate the face of crafts which is still considered low key. Today world is talking about sustainability, responsible consumption, circularity, and ethical, but our craft sector has been practicing this for thousands of years. They are innovative, multifunctional, culturally related, sustainable, and have a timeless appeal. India Craft Week aims to connect modern customers, industry and patrons with craftsmen, in a sense past with present and future generations” says Iti Tyagi, Founder of India Craft Week.

In addition, the India Craft Week will host its 5th and 6th edition International Craft Awards together to recognize and celebrate exceptional accomplishments worldwide, reiterating the message presented by the Craft Village team. With participation from more than 8-nations, the winners of the Craft Awards would be announced at the event.

October 20-23. At NSIC Ground, New Delhi. 11 am to 7 pm.

Tickets: Bookmyshow and ICW website.