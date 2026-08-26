Former UK PM Rishi Sunak Visits India Pavilion At The Ongoing 61st La Biennale Di Venezia At Venice With His Wife; What Is The Event About?

Ministry Of Culture Share Glimpse Of India At The Ongoing 61st La Biennale Di Venezia At Venice In Italy |

The 61st International Art Exhibition of the Venice Biennale is an ongoing art and cultural event which is ongoing from May 9 and runs until November 22, 2026. Titled In Minor Keys by the late Koyo Kouoh, carrying forward her distinct curatorial vision. Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak visited the India Pavilion at the ongoing 61st La Biennale di Venezia in Venice, Italy, along with his wife, Akshata Murty.

Former UK PM Sunak visits India Pavilion with his wife

Former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom visited the National Pavilion of India at the 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia 2026 in Venice, Italy. He visited the museum with his wife Akshata Murty. Named Geographies of Distance: Remembering Home, the pavilion showcases a series of artworks from five contemporary artists exploring concepts of home, identity, and empowerment by blending traditional methods with contemporary themes of belonging and cultural continuity.

About the 61st International Art Exhibition

The 61st International Art Exhibition of La Biennale di Venezia, commonly known as the Venice Biennale, is being held in Venice and brings together artists, curators and cultural institutions from across the world. The event provides countries an opportunity to showcase contemporary art while exploring themes related to society, culture, identity and global issues.

About the India Pavilion

The India Pavilion presents Indian artistic voices and offers visitors an insight into the country’s contemporary creative landscape. India’s participation at the Biennale has grown in significance over the years, providing a global platform for Indian artists and highlighting the country’s diverse artistic traditions and modern perspectives.

The Venice Biennale was established in 1895 and is regarded as one of the oldest and most influential contemporary art exhibitions in the world. It is organised in Venice, with exhibitions spread across venues including the Giardini and Arsenale, alongside national pavilions representing different countries.

The event is held periodically and attracts artists, art professionals, collectors, critics and visitors from around the globe. Beyond paintings and sculptures, contemporary works displayed at the Biennale can include installations, video art, performances and other experimental forms.

Ministry of Culture invites visitors

Indian Ministry of Culture shared the glimpse of the ongoing exhibition in Venice on Instagram and asked tourists and Indian citizens to visit the museum. The post caption reads, "A glimpse of India at the ongoing 61st La Biennale di Venezia at Venice in Italy✨ Visit the National Pavilion of India to immerse in a unique celebration of ideas, diverse artistic voices and the evolving story of contemporary India on the world stage."