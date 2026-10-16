Former UK PM Rishi Sunak, Sudha Murty And BJP MP Swati Maliwal Visit Delhi's Bengali Sweet Shop; Here's What's So Special About This Place |

Former UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently took a delicious detour during his visit to Delhi, stopping at the capital’s iconic Bengali Sweet House and Pastry Shop alongside his mother-in-law, author and Rajya Sabha MP Sudha Murty. Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal also joined them for the outing, which featured some of Delhi’s favourite street-food treats and traditional Indian sweets.

The group reportedly enjoyed a spread of chaat, lassi and tea before rounding off the visit with an assortment of Indian mithai, including laddoos, gulab jamun and rasmalai. The outing offered a glimpse of a relaxed moment amid Sunak’s busy schedule in the capital.

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Maliwal shared pictures from the meeting on social media, revealing that the gathering took place on her birthday. In her caption, she wrote, “Had the absolute pleasure and honour of spending a wonderful afternoon with former British Prime Minister Mr. Rishi Sunak, along with my mentor and dearest friend in Parliament, Sudha Murty ji, over some delicious Delhi chaat, rasmalai and laddoos!”

What Makes Bengali Sweet House Special?

Bengali Sweet House is known for its traditional Indian sweets and savoury snacks, making it a familiar destination for those looking to enjoy classic Delhi flavours. Its appeal lies in the combination of chaat, snacks and mithai that have remained popular across generations.

The establishment traces its roots to 1937, when Lala Bhimsain Ji opened the first Bengali Sweet House. The family business subsequently grew with the involvement of his brothers, Lala Banwari Lal Ji, who joined in the 1930s, and Lala Rohtas Chand Aggarwal Ji, who joined in the 1950s.

Over the decades, the name has become associated with the capital’s traditional food culture, offering visitors a taste of familiar Indian favourites. From savoury chaat to syrup-soaked gulab jamun and creamy rasmalai, the variety makes it a stop for both snacks and dessert.

Sunak was in Delhi to attend the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, which brought together business and political leaders to discuss issues shaping the global economy. During his visit, he also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 13.