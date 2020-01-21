For 80% Indians, admin work is an obstacle in their primary job

New Delhi: Eighty-eight per cent of people in India believe that humans shouldn’t be carrying out repetitive admin tasks if they can be automated, a new report said. The Automation Anywhere, a global leader in Robotic Process Automation (RPA) surveyed more than 10,000 office workers and revealed that on an average they spend more than three hours a day on manual, repetitive computer tasks which are not part of their primary job.

The research investigated the time spent on and attitudes towards manual, repetitive digital administration tasks in the modern enterprise. “As per the report, the most hated task for Indian professionals is Data Entry. Close to 80% of the participants in India believe that admin work is an obstacle for them to do their main job,” said Milan Sheth, Executive Vice President India, Middle East and Africa, Automation Anywhere. “Workers can focus on higher value tasks if the mundane repetitive tasks can be automated,” Sheth added.

New data shows that nearly half of workers surveyed who expressed an opinion find digital administration boring (47%) and a poor use of their skills (48%), while the majority say it gets in the way of doing their main job (51%, rising to 80%) and reduces their overall productivity (64%). Over half (52%) of millennial respondents felt that they could be more productive if they had less administrative tasks to complete, slightly higher than the average at 48%.