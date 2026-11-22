From a harmonious mix of fresh flavours, delicate textures and bold Japanese-inspired bites, Sushi integrates artisanal skills and detailing like the right texture of vinegared rice, picking the precise cuts of fish, to balancing temperature and flavour. Every roll is ingredient-driven, aligns with visual coherence in a streamlined presentation, and is attuned to tradition and seasonal sensibility.

PCO: Lower Parel

The menu sports nigiri sushis like Akami (tuna) Crispy Garlic & Black Garlic and Aburi Salmon Miso Brown Butter (torched salmon). Among the maki variety check out Tuna Truffle, Ebi Tempura, Spicy Salmon/Tuna, Crackling Roll, Philadelphia Cream Cheese & Avocado stand out. Don’t miss the eye-catchingly colourful Spicy Cheetos.

KOI Garden: Vile Parle

Try nutty black rice paired with creamy avocado and crispy tempura flakes, creating a delightful blend of rich flavours, smooth textures, and a satisfying crunch named Crispy Avocado Black Rice Roll. Fresh Asparagus & Avocado Cream Cheese Roll creates a delicate blend of fresh flavours and rich, smooth silky texture in every bite.

Nom Nom Express by Aspect QSR: (Multiple outlets)

Nommy’s Uramaki Roll is a refreshing vegetarian sushi roll combining cucumber and carrot with tangy pickled daikon, balanced by smooth and velvety cream cheese to lend freshness, crunch and creaminess. Sambal Chicken California Roll packs a punch with spicy tangy chicken, offset with creamy avocado and the freshness of spring onions.

House of Akina (Bandra) and Akina Worli

The Spicy Salmon Aburi Maki at House of Akina presents itself as flame-seared salmon layered with fiery Bhutjolokia aioli and kabayaki, fresh jalapenos and crispy tanuki. Whereas Akina Worli is known for Moriawase Non Vegetarain - a curated sushi platter featuring Dynamite Shrimp Maki, Spicy Salmon Aburi Maki, Akina Ponzu Tuna Maki and Robata Crab Maki, served alongside 2 Nigiri and 2 Sashimi.

Linking House: Santacruz

Serves artisanal sushis. Sweet-pickled daikon, vinegared enoki mushrooms finished with a delicate sweet soy glaze makes Pickled Diakon and Enoki Nigiri an instant favourite. Crispy Prawn Tempura, Truffle Purple Sweet Potato Uramaki infused with black truffle oil, California Roll With Crabstick topped with tobiko, Hass Avocado and Cream Cheese Roll, and Spicy Tuna /Salmon Avocado Roll, Spicy Volcano Salmon Roll layered with avocado, sriracha mayo and Kewpie mayonnaise tease with robust flavours.

Luuma House: Juhu

Expect an interesting selection with a little twist. The 24 Carat Gold Mexican Roll is a standout, featuring avocado and cucumber with smooth cream cheese, nestled in sweet inari, topped with fresh guacamole and edible gold flakes. Creamy textures and a touch of indulgence, make it as appealing as it is to savour. California Quinoa brings together avocado, cucumber and cream cheese for a combination of creamy, crunchy and fresh flavours for light, flavourful sushi with a refreshing mix of textures.

Tokki & Tora: Andheri, Vikhroli and Lower Parel

Go for Veg or Non-veg sushi samplers of classic rolls and nigiri. Tokki & Tora Special Sushi Boat comes with chef’s selection of 25 assorted pieces aesthetically plated on a sushi boat with a premium mix of seafood, classic rolls, and sashimi nigiri. Tuna freaks must try their Tuna Lover platter crafted specially for spicy tuna and avocado sushi, tuna sashimi and tuna nigiri.

RumBabaa: Andheri

Highlights here include the Taiga Maki, layered with shrimp tempura and spicy mayonnaise, the MOG Roll featuring salmon, prawns and tobiko mayonnaise, and the Aburi Salmon Oshi, where charred salmon meets avocado and a rich umami glaze. Vegetarian options such as the Kim-Bahp Cone and Enoki Uramaki are equally compelling, bringing together pickled vegetables, cream cheese, avocado, and crisp tempura textures.