Food Review: Shifuku by Curly Tales, Mumbai, Offers Exotic Asian Cuisine In An Instagrammable Setting

Bluepea Japanese Rice |

Shifuku by Curly Tales - another addition to premier Asian dining restaurants in Andheri West shines through with Instagrammable spots, cocktails and delicious treats. In collaboration with restaurateurs Aman Singh Deep and Monika Rathore, Shifuku comes across in a refreshing setting and ambience. As you walk in, an outside seating area welcomes and a Sunday Brunch Wall with sketches of prominent celebs grips your attention. Climb a few steps and an ornate chair decorated with cherry blossoms, above which Shifuku written in English and Japanese vies to fascinate. Enter the interior of the restaurant where a serene bliss awaits to engulf you with its unassuming décor in muted tones and meticulous selection of tableware.

A look at the menu sufficed to give us an idea of the delightful and exotic gastronomical trip to anticipate. The menu includes Japanese specials laced with Modern Asian cuisine and an incredible cocktail selection. Our first order was Crunchy Avocado Roll replete with the smoothness of the buttery fruit. Scrumptious Prawns Tempura Roll was followed with delectable dim sums. A fun twist on the classic chicken dumplings was the thick and creamy Philly Cheese & Chilly Dumpling. Spicy Prawn Coriander dim sum caters to a spicier palate.

Prawns Tempura Roll |

Bao freaks must try their soft, pillowy baos - Sriracha and grilled chicken pan fried bao or Korean spicy chicken open bao. We dug into baos of Steamed truffle mushroom cheese and Purple cottage cheese, small bites of sweet-tangy Lotus root fries, and Crispy chilly cottage cheese. Shifuku Special Prawn Cheung Fun (steamed rice noodle rolls) wrapped around plump prawns doused in sweet soy sauce promises to be a treat in every bite for the non-vegetarians. Pork lovers must check out spicy Crispy Pork Cheung Fun.

Lotus Root Fries |

To get a taste of the bar offerings, when we called for Magic Stone consisting of gin and vodka with yuzu, orange, lime and ginger ale we didn’t expect anything more than a refreshing cocktail. But we were bowled over when it got served with some theatrics on the table. Our next was a sweet and satisfying lychee and rose mocktail called Love to Love. If tanginess in gin is your poison, order Red Moon Eye, a potion of hibiscus-infused gin, pineapple, berries and basil seeds with a hint of sweetness.

Chicken cheese dumpling |

For the mains, it was the earthy Bluepea Japanese Rice topped generously with greens and nuts, and Asian Green in black bean sauce. Our non-veg companion found Korean Noodles with slow cooked chicken in sambal heavenly. One can opt for Uddon noodles, Hakka noodles or Vegetable fried rice.

Lychee Rose |

While Baked Cheese Cake exuded its unique velvety texture, the unmissable dessert would have to Tab Tim Krob with its red rubies (water chestnuts) swimming in silky coconut milk flavoured with pandan leaf.

Tab Tim Krob |

From the classics to the contemporary in Pan-Asian cuisine coupled with amazing crafted cocktails, you can have it all in a tranquil setting with prompt, friendly service at Shifuku by Curly Tales!

Price for two: Rs.2500 (non-alcohol)