Food Review: RumBabaa Brings Specialty Coffee, Vinyl Vibes & Blockbuster Cold Brews to Andheri

Avocado Burrata Crunch and crafted refreshments at RumBabaa | All photographs: Anita Aikara/FPJ`

A Layered Space for Work, Play, and Pause

Set across three levels, RumBabaa lets you pick a corner that suits your mood. The ground floor, with its usual cafe seating, is perfect for a quick coffee break or casual catch-up. Upstairs, the second-floor transforms into a lively space with a vinyl set-up. Tucked between the two floors, is the cafe's most intriguing feature — a hole-in-the-corner nook lined up with books. There is not much room here, and you'll literally need to crawl in to claim a spot. But once you settle down, it doubles up as a cozy retreat to relax and unwind with a cup of coffee and some good reads.

The space at RumBabaa is an ode to slow living. Set off Veera Desai Road, in one of the by-lanes, you can leave the noise and cacophony of the crowded streets behind, as you step in to enjoy some espresso-based beverages, slow-crafted cold brews, and affogato as well.

The vinyl set-up upstairs |

Every Corner Tells a Different Story

As soon as you step into the café, the message "Oops, You Just Made the Place Brighter" scribbled on the floor is sure to bring a smile to your face.

The space is filled with aesthetic props and quirky phrases, including "Talk, I'll Listen", adding to its warm and inviting vibe. As you make your way upstairs, you'll be guided by an inspiring reminder: "One Step Can Make All the Difference." Every corner of the café is designed to be both Instagram-worthy and uplifting.

Brown Butter Caramel Latte, Smashed Mango Blue Pea Soda and Orange Cold Brew |

Bright Sips and Bold Infusions

Coffee gets an upgrade at RumBabaa. Expect the regular stuff but prepare yourself for something exceptional as well. On the menu, you'll spot the Iced Black Sesame Latte — touted as the 'new matcha' — which features espresso with roasted black sesame and milk.

Their Hot Chocolate is sinfully delicious, but given the weather, you may want to sip on their Coco Lime Soda, Matcha Cooler or Iced Lychee Party Tea. There's also refreshing cold brews in several fruity flavours including pineapple, orange, yuzu, lychee and watermelon.

Traditional coffee fans will be spoilt for choice with their espresso-based beverages including macchiato, cortado (served with a soda shot and chocolate), cappuccino, latte, dirty latte, americano and mocha, just to name a few.

Brown butter finds a special mention in the beverage section with the Brown Butter Caramel Latte that's got hints of sea salt.

It wasn't on my cards to have a drink of mango, matcha and oat milk, but Mango Matcha completely won me over. Topped with dehydrated mango chunks, it makes for a delightful sip that's indulgent and fruity.

The Mango Matcha (left) is a must-have |

Creative Line-Up of Refreshing Beverages

The Smashed Mango Blue Pea Soda is a refreshing blend of flavours and colours. It gets its natural sweetness from ripe mangoes, the tangy kick from fresh lime, and a fizzy lift from soda. The drink's striking purple hue comes from butterfly pea tea, making it as visually appealing.

Why settle for the regular iced tea, when you can enjoy RumBabaa's Cascara Lemon Honey Iced Tea? A refreshing alternative to conventional decoctions, cascara is an earthy, sweet, coffee cherry tea. If you're keen to explore cascara further, the menu features the bright and citrusy Cascara Orange Spritz, the zesty Cascara Ginger Cooler with ginger, lychee, and lemon, and the comforting Hot Cascara Honey Tea.

Kataifi Prawns and Peruvian Chicken Pot Pie |

Avocado Burrata Salad, Sushi Rolls & Comfort Bakes

The Avocado Burrata Crunch is a hearty, main-course-worthy salad that's both wholesome and satisfying. Creamy chunks of avocado are paired with cherry tomatoes, juicy orange wedges, kale, and luscious burrata sprinkled with white and black sesame seeds. It's served alongside crisp slices of sourdough.

The Baked Kataifi Prawns, wrapped in delicate kunafa pastry, didn't quite live up to the hype. While the prawns were well-cooked, the pastry lacked the signature crunch, making the dish feel somewhat underwhelming.

The Peruvian Chicken Pot Pie, on the other hand, was pure comfort in a pot. This layered dish combines brioche bread, baby spinach, tender chicken, and a rich pan gravy. Like the cherry on the icing, it's crowned with a flaky, golden puff pastry.

The Avocado Cream Cheese Roll delivers a satisfying bite. A sushi roll, it is extremely fresh and creamy thanks to the avocado and perfectly complements a glass of hot coffee.

Among the pizzas, the Classic Margherita stands out for its fresh mozzarella, olive oil, and Parmesan cheese.

Ambe Turmeric Crème Brûlée and Tiramisu French Toast |

A Luxurious Spin on Beloved Desserts

One of Italy’s most beloved desserts gets a decadent upgrade in the Tiramisu French Toast. A real crowd-pleaser, it is rich, cozy, and wonderfully indulgent, combining buttery brioche, espresso, and mascarpone cheese to recreate the flavours of tiramisu but with a twist.

The Ambe Turmeric Crème Brûlée with white chocolate Chantilly is an absolute delight. Crack through the perfectly caramelised sugar crust to reveal a silky-smooth custard infused with turmeric. The creamy white chocolate Chantilly adds just the right touch of sweetness, making it a memorable finish to the meal.

Citrus Olive Rum Baba, a showstopping dessert that's christened after the place, is a must-try. The moist lemon cake is drizzled with extra virgin olive oil and lemon zest, for that bright and bold citrusy flavour. It is an elegant treat that can be enjoyed as a post-breakfast snack or dessert after lunch or dinner.

Address: RumBabaa, Remi Commercio, Shop no.9, Ground Floor, Off New Link Rd, opposite Yash Raj Films, Andheri West

Cost for two: Rs 1500/- (approx.)

Timings: Open from 9 am to 10 pm