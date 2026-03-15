Food Review: Pizza Lovers Can Enjoy A Slice Of Southern Italy, Right In The Heart Of Mumbai At Siciliana

Dreaming of Sicily this summer? You don't need to travel to Italy to experience a slice of the Sicilian paradise. The team at Siciliana has thrust the island into the spotlight by capturing its soul on their menu.

Siciliana is proof that good things in life don't need to be rushed. The experience invites guests to settle down and enjoy a meal in the company of their loved ones. There are no deadlines here; no rushed, packed schedules.

There's blue, and then there's the Sicilian blue, the colour that brings Siciliana to life, and this gorgeous place, decked in shades of white and blue, gives you the perfect excuse to create memories as you choose a quiet corner, and enjoy a drink or raise a toast to a good life.

The blue and white interiors will invoke a sense of calm |

The kind of warmth that will remind you of home

Vibrant, generous, a little messy and wonderfully expressive, a Sicilian table is always filled with warmth and lively company — precisely the spirit the team at Siciliana hopes to capture.

Here, you'll never run out of conversations around food. The pause between each dish is filled with discussion about what the next course will be about. The trick, however, is to eat a little of everything, so that you get to taste as much as possible.

(Clockwise) Olive Chicken Kebab, Edamame Arancini and Pasta Sarde |

Among their small plates, the Olive Chicken Kebab is a tempting option, and before your mind wanders off to why a Middle-Eastern dish finds a mention in a place that prides itself on its Italian cuisine, don't forget that Sicily is an island where Arabic influences run deep. The chicken minced kebab is served on a flatbread with olives, fresh herbs, charred chillies, with a yogurt and herb oil dip. Tender and delicious, it's best eaten warm.

Don’t miss the arancini, Sicily’s beloved stuffed rice balls. Edamame Arancini with a filling of black rice and seaweed will have your taste buds singing with joy. The golden, deep-fried, crunchy spheres are placed on a dollop of jalapeno dip and topped with wasabi mayo.

Sicilian Sour and Picante |

Cocktails to make you feel like you are on a holiday

You can chase sunsets in Sicily with the Sardinian Sunset that's got gin, Campari, sweet vermouth, sparkling wine and orange bitters. The bright, elegant Sicilian Sour blends earthy gin with citrusy limoncello and delicately sweet elderflower.

There is little to fault in the zesty Picante, which delivers as much heat as the jalapenos it features along with tequila and blue agave syrup. An unexpected piece of aloe vera floating in the drink adds an intriguing touch.

The heady Spice Market offers a bold, spice-forward profile with a subtle pickle-like nuance, pairing pink peppercorn vodka with Aperol, elderflower and lychee to create a cocktail that is both aromatic and elegantly layered.

Red Hot Picante and Spice Market |

The pizza never ends with one slice

For Chef Saby Gorai, curating Siciliana's menu has been a journey fueled by a love for vibrant colours and textures. "The menu celebrates fresh ingredients and hearty plates designed for sharing. We wanted to create not just meals but experiences that invite laughter, spark conversation, and build connections around the table," he says.

The menu draws on traditional Italian techniques — slow simmering, light sauteing, and plenty of olive oil and fresh herbs — to highlight natural flavours and deliver comforting, unfussy dishes.

The pizzas are worth every penny. If you don't settle for the old school favourites like Queen Margherita's, you can always try the fiery Red Hot Picante with cherry tomatoes, red jalapenos, red peppers, roasted tomatoes and paprika dust. The base isn’t thick or chewy; it's thin and allows the toppings to truly shine. Each pizza has a lightly charred edge and is finished off with fresh ingredients that make every bite count.

There's also a Vegan Pizza with sundried tomatoes, olives, capers, roasted tomatoes and paprika dust.

Black Rice and Wild Mushroom Risotto |

The comforting Black Rice and Wild Mushroom Risotto is a lovely, creamy dish featuring the trio of porcini, King Mushroom and Portobello. The black rice adds a subtle bite, and the mushrooms lend an umami punch.

Bold and briny, Pasta Sarde is a seafood medley that's finished with a topping of sardines. It's one of Sicily's signature dishes and hence holds a place of honour among Siciliana's favourites.

Hazelnut Chocolate Tart and Nonna's Tiramisu |

From dessert to cocktail: Siciliana's two takes on tiramisu

The most popular Italian dessert, tiramisu, gets two indulgent versions at Siciliana. Nonna's Tiramisu features creamy mascarpone custard layered with coffee liqueur, staying true to the classic. The surprise, however, is the Tiramisu Martini—a sweet cocktail made with Baileys, vodka, hazelnut syrup and espresso, topped with chocolate shavings and a dusting of cocoa.

Why eat your dessert when you can sip it and trust us when we tell you that the boozy martini version is better than the classic tiramisu.

While the Tres Leches Cake remains a bestseller, the Hazelnut Chocolate Tart is a must-try for chocolate lovers. The decadent dessert features rich chocolate ganache and sea salt caramel, served with a scoop of raspberry sorbet. It's sweet, with hints of saltiness and is perfectly paired with the tarty frozen dessert.

Address: 3rd Floor (T-30), Gourmet Village, Palladium, Lower Parel, Mumbai

Cost for two: Approximately ₹3,000 for two (excluding drinks)