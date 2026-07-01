Food Review: Inside House of Akina, Where Comfort Meets Culinary Travel

Home — whether yours or a friend’s — is the guiding inspiration behind House of Akina, Bandra’s newest fine-dining destination. Designed to feel like a lived-in living room, the intimate space sets the tone from the start. Guests are greeted with a personalised nameplate at the entrance before walking through a long corridor that opens into a warm, inviting dining area dressed in cosy couches and patterned rugs.

The interiors evoke an immediate sense of comfort and familiarity, while the menu takes diners on a flavourful voyage across Asia. Inspired by the fictional wanderings of Akina, the restaurant’s muse, each dish and drink is rooted in imagined culinary stories collected along her travels.

(Left) The House Highball and (right) Shillong Embar Picante |

The bar program, in particular, is worth raising a glass to. Gin lovers will feel right at home with The House Highball — a lightly herbaceous serve of hojicha tea, citrus, gin and a hint of salt that rounds off the flavours. Blanco tequila, chilli tincture and mango liqueur come together in Nights in May, a bright, playful cocktail that reads like a love letter to Japan.

For those who prefer a spicy, fruity concoction, Shillong Embar Picante delivers a light-hearted medley of sweet strawberries and fiery jalapeños. However, Apricot in the Alley outshines the other contenders. The well-balanced mix of cognac, house-made apricot-spiced brine, orange juice and chocolate bitters is served in an elegant coupe with walnuts tucked into a pocket clipped on the rim.

(Left) Mermaid Tears and (right) Summer Storm |

The mocktails, meanwhile, refuse to play second fiddle. Summer Storm is a tropical burst of pineapple, orange, passionfruit and mango purée — all sunshine and spirit free — while Mermaid Tears unfolds in layers of cranberry, kaffir lime, yuzu and ginger ale, shifting from sweet to citrusy to gently spiced in every sip.

(Left) Pineapple & Litchi Carpaccio and (right) Watermelon & Cucumber Salad |

Helmed by Chef Ashwin Singh, whose gastronomic journey spans across kitchens such as Gaggan and Masque, the restaurant delivers a menu that feels both global and deeply personal.

Small plates arrive as a generous prelude — light yet expressive enough to build anticipation for what follows. The Watermelon & Cucumber Salad is a visual surprise, with watermelon sliced so finely that it resembles tuna.

The Pineapple & Litchi Carpaccio reimagines the classic through a vegetarian lens, with smoked pineapple adding depth and a cool litchi sorbet balancing its sweetness. The Scallop & Calamansi Crudo brings precision to the plate, pairing delicate Hokkaido scallops with calamansi, green apple, cucumber and a bright lemon sorbet.

(Left) Goi Buoi Bhel and (right) Scallop & Calamansi Crudo |

There’s a clear storytelling thread across the menu — dishes arrive with context, often accompanied by insight from the kitchen. Yet choosing a favourite feels almost impossible, as each plate seems designed to outshine the last.

Vegetarian highlights include the White Tiger Potato Maki, a playful reinterpretation of sushi wrapped in a soy sheet, and the Mango Gazpacho Sphere with mango, cucumber, kaffir lime and avocado, reimagines the chilled Spanish soup. A Delhi native, Chef Ashwin Singh describes this as his playful rejoinder to those who insist that a chilled version of the gol guppa cannot be exciting.

The Goi Buoi-inspired bhel hopes to remind you of the desi chaat with peanuts and crisped local rice that joyfully jostle for space on the plate with pomelo and pomegranate. Too pretty to eat, too good to resist, the Spicy Crab dim sums were the crowning glory of the dumplings menu. Not chewy at all, they had flavor in every fold.

(Left) Charred Root Vegetables with Yuzu Tahini and (right) Tteok-Bokki |

Inspired by the Japanese Gyoza, the pan seared Chicken Shanghai Dim Sum, served with a chilly vinaigrette, packed a spicy punch.

Given the location and the Gen Z crowd they cater to, you'll notice that the dishes, especially the salads and cold plates, are low in calories. From the robata section, the Charred Root Vegetables with Yuzu Tahini stand out for their vibrancy, while the Grilled Hamachi with Vietnamese Lemon Sauce offers a deeply satisfying, soulful bite.

(Left) Thai Basil Fried Rice and (right) Schezwan Mapo Burrata |

Mapo Tofu, the Chinese dish from the Sichuan Province, finds a special mention on the menu. However, it is served on a flatbread, topped with a burrata and presented as the Schezwan Mapo Burrata. Non-vegetarians can opt for the Mongolian Pepper Lamb Flatbread, which is another of the chef's favourites. The arugula leaves complement the tender shredded lamb that's finished off with Parmesan cheese and pickled onions.

In the mains, you should definitely leave room for the Tteok-Bokki, Korean poached chewy rice cakes in a spicy sauce. It is hard to nail the texture of the rice cakes. Hence, there's a staff in Singh's kitchen dedicated to making noodles and rice cakes all day.

Don't end your meal here without having a bite of the comforting Thai Basil Fried Rice which can be served with a protein of your choice. A warm hug in a bowl, this dish spells home with the fragrance of the basil drawing you in. It will, of course, remind you of Thailand's beloved Pad Kra Pao.

Vietnamese Coffee Noir |

Reserve the last course of indulgence for the deliciously gooey Toffee Course. The pudding is drenched in a sticky toffee sauce and served alongside a tender coconut ice cream.

Coffee meets confection with the Vietnamese Coffee Noir, a dessert that's made to look like a giant coffee bean. It's a symphony of coffee pastry, ganache, chocolate crumble and vanilla ice cream, and the bittersweet taste lingers on like a good brew way post your meal at the House of Akina.

Address: Ground Floor, Golden Palace, Turner Road, Linking Road, Bandra West, Mumbai.

Cost for two: ₹3,500 for two people (approx.) without alcohol