Food Review: Fire-Led Cooking Takes Centre Stage At Flint, NCPA; Expect Charcoal Grills, Slow Smoking, & Open Flames in Chef JD's Kitchen

At Flint, you can squeeze time for a great meal any hour of the day. Their Nine to Noon menu will egg you on—quite literally—for a breakfast worth waking up to.

The smoothies come with a sense of humour; their names are cheeky enough to bring a smile before the first sip. There's Morning Aura Farming with strawberry, banana, oat milk and honey, and The Dopamine Hit featuring cacao nibs, oat milk, banana, espresso, olive oil and honey.

Olive oil is a hero in this kitchen, and it is used in the food and juices as well. You'll find A2 cow ghee in their Ghee Cortado Aka Bulletproof Coffee, the Backyard Affogato gets its brilliant milky flavour from the hot espresso poured over house-made burnt-butter vanilla gelato, and when you settle down at the tea bar, you can pick your option of milk — oats, almond and lactose-free, along with sweeteners — stevia and jaggery.

Classic Cocktails Reimagined With Indigenous Ingredients

Flint’s cocktail menu presents elegant twists on classic favourites, elevated with the thoughtful use of local ingredients. Each drink balances familiarity with inventive regional flavours. Picante is brightened with ambada leaves. The tart ambada leaves form the base of the Picante — when these leaves are subject to heat at a constant temperature, their taste and aroma will remind you of a raw mango pickle. Hence, you get a Picante but with the flavours of raw mango.

You can taste the gentle warmth of Kashmiri chilli, the acidity of ripe plums and sweet saltiness of miso honey in the Vanilla & Plum Whiskey Sour, which stars the quintessential American Bourbon whiskey.

Bourbon infused overnight with shiitake mushrooms creates the base of the rich, earthy Mushroom Manhattan. It's blended with sweet vermouth and aromatic bitters, and delivers a savoury depth, balanced by the smooth sweetness and warmth of the classic Manhattan.

Pandan Colada, Flint Margarita and Strawberry Negroni |

Playfully Exuberant Drinks Menu

Pandan Colada is a beautiful concoction with rum-infused pandan leaves, coconut, pineapple and caramalised shallots, which lend a smoky touch.

Brijesh Vyas, bar manager at Flint says, "When curating the bar menu, we wanted to keep it indigenous and give a twist on the classics, while playing around with the techniques. A margarita calls for the sherry wine, but we have used mezcal as it is a bit smoky."

Sweet and sour, Flint Margarita has a salty rim and gives a lovely aftertaste. The mezcal adds a bit of smokiness to this drink, spotlighting Tequila Blanco, Fino Sherry, Cointreau, lemon juice and agave nectar.

The Strawberry Negroni — London Dry Gin, strawberry, chamomile, and Campari — slowly works its magic. At first, it intrigues; after a few sips, it wins you over with its bright, fruity charm. Tiny strawberry caviars crown the glass, adding a playful, jewel-like touch to every pour.

Pulled Smoked Mutton and Vanilla & Plum Whiskey Sour |

The Perfect Pairing For Flint's Drinks

The Crisps & Dips platter goes well with the drinks. It's got Smoked Carrot Borani with curry leaves, Baba Ganoush, and Tomato & Goat Cheese Pâté sprinkled with sesame seeds. One bite of that creamy, tangy tomato dip, and you’ll keep coming back for more.

"How we treat the food or the ingredients is what defines Flint," shares Chef JD. "Most of the cooking is happening over some kind of fire — grilling, offset smoking, or roasting at high heat. Here, you’ll find a mix of open grilling, smoking, and charring."

He adds, "Different vegetables take to fire differently. A tomato seared over high heat burns its skin but stays mostly intact; a carrot in the smoker caramelizes from within. Onions, garlic — they all transform uniquely. Every dish here is carefully thought through."

The table is set at Flint |

Grilled Papaya & Flamed Burrata salad |

Refined Yet Rustic — That's The Essence Of Flint

The food menu is way more selective and toned down as compared to the drinks menu, and the difference is probably because Chef JD knew exactly what he wanted to put into the menu.

Grilled Papaya & Flamed Burrata salad is what one gets when the sweetness of the tropical fruit meets the indulgence of the creamy Italian cheese. Tender arugula leaves, crunchy, toasted hazelnuts, peppered lime and cilantro vinaigrette complete the dish.

Deceptively simple, yet strikingly vibrant on the plate, the sweet, salty, creamy notes will keep you coming back for more until every bite is savored.

"Once grilled, the papaya spends a considerable amount of time on the grill. It is a really slow fire. If you taste the papaya, it is almost candied," reveals Chef JD, who is getting back into main stream cooking after many years.

"I have worked at the Indigo Delis, which were pretty much my babies. But after that, I haven't done much cooking." At Flint, Chef JD is back again on the counter, barking orders and guiding the team on how he wants things done.

Flint Fish & Chips |

Negima Yakitori |

Familiar Flavors With Inventive Twists: Every Bite Tells A Story

Each dish has a backstory, turning the meal into an experience. Take, for example, the Blackened Pomfret with black-eyed peas, corn bread, tobacco onions and chili hollandaise. "A kid on the team, who lives in Alibaug, told me about the Kala Masala Mutton that's cooked at his home. I tasted it and it was such a delight. The kopra (dried coconut) was charred, but it wasn't bitter. So, we still did the black topping on the pomfret, but it's inspired by the Maharashtrian masala," shares Chef JD who keeps telling his team to get inspired by their own local cuisines than trying to be a purist drawing inspiration from European stuff.

Flint Fish & Chips is their take on the classic dish, but with Mumbai's beloved bombil or Bombay Duck. Take a bite of the beer-battered fish, and you'll discover a burst of kasundi or mustard sauce hidden beneath. The accompanying smoky thecha mayo resonates with the Bambiya theme.

The soothing blue cheese dip mellows down the spice quotient of the bronzed, smoky Bombay Chicken Wings, and the Negima Yakitori (the Japanese chicken skewers with scallion) gets an upgrade with leeks (an ingredient that most chefs wouldn't usually seek out) with a side of refreshing, spicy salad of cucumber, onions and red chillies.

Grilled Prawns |

Bombay Chicken Wings |

Dishes At Flint Carry A Personality Of Their Own

In the Grilled Prawns, Chef JD reimagines the familiar with a thoughtful twist—swapping gochujang for an in-house creation built on Indian chillies. Smoked, puréed, and sharpened with vinegar, it mirrors the depth of the Korean classic while carving out its own identity. Paired with hot honey, the result is a delicate balance—slightly smoky, gently spiced. Not the kind of heat that overwhelms, but one that lingers, drawing you in subtly.

The Pulled Smoked Mutton is very special to Chef JD. "Bongs (Bengalis) have this thing called Moglai Parotha. It's a flaky, crusty pastry on the outside, and stuffed with mutton or chicken on the inside," he says. "This dish uses mutton shoulder that's cooked over nine hours until it disintegrates. It is then pulled and separated by hand. Lots of Parmesan cheese is added to it, and it's packed into a rumali roti, that's shallow fried in oil," he adds.

Half-and-half: Shrooms and Cornucopia Pizza |

The 'Heat' Is Forever on at Flint

At Flint, the menu shifts with the seasons—and the breads quietly steal the spotlight. They show up in many forms: tucked into sandwiches layered with smoked chicken, roast mushrooms, or pulled pork, or as the base for wood-fired pizzas crowned with deeply smoky toppings.

The Shrooms Pizza is a full-bodied celebration of mushrooms, lifted by the gentle sweetness of grilled onions. The Cornucopia Pizza, meanwhile, brings together rescoldo-style vegetables—charred in embers until smoky and tender—with aged scamorza and a rich tomato base, creating something both rustic and indulgent.

Deconstructed Tiramisu |

Sweet, Messy, Joyous Desserts

Restraint doesn't stand a chance at Flint, especially not when the sweet course arrives. The creamy, smooth, melt-in-your-mouth Burnt Basque Cheesecake is simple decadence on a plate.

A playful nod to campfire nostalgia, the Peanut Butter S’mores leans fully into indulgence: a toasted marshmallow crown, a core of chocolate, and a brittle base for crunch. Smoky, delightfully messy and utterly satisfying, the hands-on dessert is in sync with the restaurant's smoky theme.

Flint Caramel Banana Pie |

The unsung hero of the deconstructed Tiramisu is the charred lemon, which adds a delightful twist to the coffee-soaked dessert — the zesty-zingy pieces of lemon offset the bitterness of coffee and give it the most amazing citrusy twist.

Banana, whipped cream, chocolate sauce and crisp puff pastry come together in the Flint Caramel Banana Pie, a dessert that playfully echoes the familiar flavours of a classic banoffee pie.

Address: Ground Floor, Gate No. 2, NCPA Marg, Nariman Point, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400021

Cost for two for dinner/lunch: ₹3,500 approx. (without alcohol)