Food Review: Comfort Food Gets a Contemporary Twist! Head To Smoke House Cafe at Sky City Mall For Its Signature Guacamole & Spiced Hot Toddy

There’s really no wrong time to visit Smoke House Cafe, but weekends are perfect for a slow, relaxed brunch. At the entrance, an inviting pastry counter sets the tone with flaky croissants, pistachio rolls, cookies, muffins, and tea cakes. However, it's the specialty bakes that truly steal the spotlight — from the rich Classic Babka and buttery Kouign Amann to the indulgent Dry Fruit Cake and the beautifully balanced Roasted Beetroot & Mascarpone Danish.

The Bread Basket Might Just Steal The Show

As you step into Smoke House Cafe, you’re welcomed with a basket of warm, freshly baked breads straight out of the oven. From the Chocolate & Orange Sourdough and Tomato Focaccia to the Jalapeno & Cheese Sourdough, every bite feels comforting and indulgent. Paired with chilli butter and herb butter, the breads are so good that you'll find yourself reaching for seconds almost instantly.

The interiors feature a tribute to Sanjay Gandhi National Park (SGNP) in Borivali |

The bread basket |

The Hot Toddy Will Turn Your Brunch Into a Slow, Indulgent Affair

You can settle in with a refreshing glass of cold-pressed juice — choose from orange, apple, watermelon, or pineapple — each offering the perfect way to cool down and beat the Mumbai heat.

However, the Spiced & Citrus Toddy comes highly recommended as a decidedly righteous way of starting your meal. It is light and can be enjoyed at any hour of the day. Blended with house spices, citrus, honey, and herbs, it feels deeply soothing and flavourful. Another great option is the Berry Blend Toddy, a delicious mix of cranberry and grape juice, citrus notes, and warming winter spices.

Patrons will be spoilt for choice with the cafe's thoughtfully curated beverage menu, featuring refreshing zero-proof sippers, artisanal loose-leaf teas, rich coffees, and a dedicated matcha bar that adds to the relaxed brunch experience.

Spiced & Citrus Toddy and Smoked Salmon |

Hot Honey Crispy Chicken Tenders |

The Small Plates Deserve Your Full Attention

It’s hard to decide which small plates to start with, as the menu is full of tempting choices. The classic creamy Hummus and Lavash stands out with its crisp chickpeas, tomato, cucumber, and a hint of togarashi adding a subtle kick. However, the Roasted Beetroot Borani & Crisps is equally impressive — a vibrant mix of feta crumble, earthy beets, chives, and roasted elements that delivers a refreshing burst of flavour in every bite.

If you want to settle for something tried and tested, go with the Signature Guacamole with tortilla and tapioca chips, or the Nachos with Sour Cream. The Whipped Truffled Ricotta is simple yet so good, and the smoked honey, hazelnut and charred sourdough will make you go back for thirds.

Roasted Pumpkin Tortellachi and Ricotta & Greens Double Stuffed Ravioli |

The Handmade Pastas Are Meant For Reordering

The Smoked Salmon paired with a potato chive salad, onion rings, and a wedge of lemon offered a refined yet comforting combination.

No visit to the mains section feels complete without trying the crunchy Hot Honey Crispy Chicken Tenders, with a creamy sesame chive mayo. The sweet-heat glaze and crunchy coating make it an addictive bite.

The pasta menu boasts of some lovely dishes made from scratch. The Roasted Pumpkin Tortellachi is a winner with hazelnut sage butter. Little salty, little buttery, Ricotta & Greens Double Stuffed Ravioli hits all the right notes. It comes garnished with charred cherry tomatoes, olives and puttanesca butter.

Coconut Curry Prawns |

Comforting Indulgence On A Plate

The creamy Coconut Curry Prawns comes with a bowl of jasmine rice. But the hero of this dish in undoubtedly the curry which features stir-fried water spinach. It will remind you of a Goan curry.

A comforting end to your meal at Smoke House Cafe is the Chocolate Mi-cuit served with pistachio ice cream. It's indulgent, without feeling overwhelming. The warm, molten chocolate pairs wonderfully with the nutty creaminess of the pistachio ice cream.

Chocolate Mi-cuit |

Address: Ground Floor, Sky City Mall, Borivali East, Mumbai

Timings: 11 AM–1 AM daily

Cost for two: ₹2,500 (approx.)