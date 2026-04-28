Food Review: 8ish In Nariman Point Blends Cocktails With After-Hours Charm; It's Apt For Those Seeking A Mix Of Great Food, Drinks & Conversation

8ish |

If you happen to work in and around Nariman Point, you would have most likely visited 8ish, the bar on the ground floor of the Express Tower. If not, it could just end up becoming your go-to spot for catching up with friends and colleagues post work.

The moody lighting is perfect for an intimate evening. The spacious interiors and beautiful decor give off upscale SoBo vibes. Expect well-crafted drinks that will let you enjoy a cozy, comfortable evening. The place is unpretentious and wherever you choose to sit, the spectacular bar is always in full view. Here, you'll mostly bump into an after-work crowd looking for a break from their urban adventures.

Familiar yet edgy, the cocktail menu will make you pause

You'll find classics like White Negroni, Martini, Picante and Black Manhattan, among others. For the ones who love to take a risk, there is the Experimental Menu, which is thoughtfully crafted to draw guests in. It features beautiful illustrations of each drink, and details about the tasting notes and ingredients. It is an invitation to guests to pause, browse and soak in the details behind every creation. Like the menu, each drink is pretty inventive.

Putting tomatoes in the spotlight is the summer-ready Drunk Text. Sour cherry gin, sundried tomatoes, mogo mogo tea, bheda root and tonic water come together to create a concoction that's layered yet balanced. You have the option of biting into a tomato wafer with cream cheese as you sip the drink.

Drunk Text and Nearly Misbehaved |

Daydream has a refreshing vibe with tequila, mezcal, and bright notes of lemongrass and passion fruit. A black cardamom garnish enhances its aroma, adding depth to the drink.

While at 8ish, expect drinks that will pique your interest. Alternate Logic is a tasty blend of white rum, pineapple, and some lime juice, sage leaves and cumin powder to round off the sweetness. Spicy and sweet, it's got a strong after taste of pineapple along with the savouriness of cumin. The earthy Nearly Misbehaved is an summer cocktail featuring gin, apple and mint, along with the rare Chimphing seeds. There are also zero-proof drinks for those who would like to keep their 'head clear'.

Tuna Tataki |

The meals here unfold at their own pace

The Raw Mango and Papaya Salad has just the right amount of crunch and tang to kickstart your meal on a refreshing note. The Smoked Beetroot and Goat's Cheese Waffle Disc is a simple dish, elevated with the pairing of earthy beetroots and creamy goat cheese. It's cute to look at, and easy to eat.

Small plates like the sweet, umami Japanese Tuna Tataki will enhance your cocktail-led dining experience at 8ish. The neatly sliced tuna is served with a tart Ponzu sauce (a type of Japanese citrus vinaigrette). The tuna is so fresh that it barely needs any dressing or garnish. Just the wonderful combo of Ponzu sauce, white and black sesame seeds and thinly sliced jalapenos does wonders to this dish.

Goan Chorizo Hummus Sourdough Crackers |

There's no way you can miss the 8ish Signature Goan Chorizo Hummus Sourdough Crackers. It's said we eat with our eyes first, but with this dish it is the other way round. Not a stellar looker, it tastes spectacular. The mellow hummus pairs excellently with the fiery Goan chorizo that's smoky, savoury and best eaten with sourdough crackers. The dish is the perfect bar nibble to keep you engaged as you wait for your next drink.

Drunken Prawns Noodles |

The dining experience goes beyond cocktails with indulgent mains like Drunken Prawns Noodles, a deliciously messy dish topped with crushed peanuts and loaded with prawns.

The vegetarian toastie with roasted cherry tomatoes, Mozzarella cheese, and basil pesto sandwiched in a sourdough is a mean dish that can easily outdo its spicy non-vegetarian counterpart with crispy chicken, truffle hot sauce, Parmesan and milk bread. Every bite is such a delight to eat and it packs a delicious punch.

End your meal on a high with Boozy Tiramisu, a rich, cocoa-dusted dessert served in a bowl and billed as a must-try finale to your time at 8ish. Not in the mood for a dessert with coffee? Opt for the Sticky Toffee Pudding with caramel sauce and candied ginger, or the Basque Cheesecake with a mixed berry compote.

Address: 8ish, Express Towers, Ramnath Goenka Marg, Nariman Point

Cost for two: ₹ 3,000 (approx.)