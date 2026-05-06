Food Review: 190 AMSL Rooftop Bar at Novotel Offers You the Perfect Excuse to Keep the Night Alive

190 AMSL |

Mumbai rarely sleeps, and the 190 AMSL Rooftop Bar at Novotel Mumbai International Airport leans into that very mood of Maximum City. You'll be drawn to the place for its awesome view — seated on the couch, you can literally admire the skyline from the glass panels. But there's more to this place than its view. The food is indulgent enough to match the vibrant cocktails, and the upbeat music will keep you humming or grooving. If there is a match being telecast on the large screen, the cheer from the crowd is sure to keep the energy upbeat through the night.

Seated up on the 12th floor, you will miss the cacophony of traffic, which will be replaced by the foot-tapping DJ music, chatter, laughter, and clinking glasses at the vibrant bar. Start with one drink, but end up creating several amazing cocktails here, as they let you become a bartender for a night, and you will get the rare opportunity to whip up your cocktail.

Mariner's Secret and Celestial Paradox |

From Fire to Sky, Cocktails Tell Stories at 190

"Infused with fire's fury, water's depth, air's grace, earth's secrets and the riddle of the stars, each vessel (drink) holds a story meant not to be told but tasted."

At 190, you can settle for cocktails inspired by different elements, including fire, water, air, earth and the sky. The Nocturnal Soil is dark and enigmatic with rum, Kahlua, vermouth, and a veil of smoke. It comes paired with teacake. The Celestial Paradox featuring spiced wine, gin and lavender acid brings out a spectacular play of light and shadow in a glass.

Each sip of the Mariner's Secret carries mysteries of the sea. Like a water fountain, it is a refreshing concoction with gin, wine, elderflower syrup, prosecco, and a sprinkle of rose-petal salt on the rim of the glass that gives you a lovely floral, salty taste. The sweet and sour Phoenix's Ash is a simple yet bold drink featuring gin and fresh orange juice.

Vodka infused with Baileys, Kahlua, whiskey, orange-flavoured Cointreau, and coconut cream creates the indulgent Cumulus Kiss.

Chicken Sui Mai, Crystal Vegetable Dumplings and Avocado Hummus with Multigrain Lavash |

Nibbles, Artisan Rolls, Sharing Plates & Warm Desserts

Unlike other bars, the drinks don't outdo the food, they complement each other. You can start off with the savoury, flavoured Mongolian Hot Pot Soup that hits all the right notes in terms of spice with a combination of desi herbs.

The dumplings are sensational, especially the Chicken Sui Mai that almost melts in your mouth. The traditional Cantonese dish comes with a filling of ground chicken that's well seasoned and topped off with a garnish of fish roe. Vegetarians can enjoy the Crystal Vegetable Dumplings featuring a medley of vegetables.

Looking for something to munch on as you enjoy your drink? Avocado Hummus with Multigrain Lavash fits the bill to perfection. Bite into the crunchy lavash sticks dipped in the creamy avocado, as you share conversations and cocktails with friends. It's light on the tummy, and the avocados will keep you coming back for more bites.

Avocado Maki Rolls |

Fans of avocado can also opt for the Avocado Maki Rolls that are quite enjoyable. A crowd-pleasing dish, it features ripe avocados wrapped in sticky, sushi rice, along with a topping of thinly sliced avocados and a drizzle of mayo sauce. Non-vegetarians can order the bold, savoury, umami Tuna Maki Roll that's meaty and delicious.

Masala Pepper Chicken is meant for those of you who want something filling but are not looking for a whole meal. It's fiery thanks to the black pepper, and the garnish of curry leaves will remind you of Kerala. The juicy chicken, tossed in a fiery, aromatic masala, hits with a bold burst of flavour—rich, spicy, and deeply satisfying.

Tuna Maki Roll |

For those leaning toward something indulgent, the Golden Fried Prawns make a strong case. Crisp on the outside and perfectly succulent within, each prawn is wrapped in a delicate golden coating that delivers just the right crunch. Paired with a tangy dipping sauce, the dish strikes a satisfying balance—rich yet refreshing, and delicious to keep reaching for.

If you're leaning towards something more filling, settle for the Jasmine Rice with a Thai Green Curry that comes in three options — veg, chicken and prawns.

Yuzu Cheesecake and Cumulus Kiss |

No better way to end your meal at 190 than with a fudgy and gooey Warm Chocolate Brownie that's served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream. If you still have room for another dessert, there's the Yuzu Cheesecake with citrusy flavours of yuzu and accompanied by a tart yuzu coulis.

Address: Novotel Mumbai International Airport, 12th floor, 12th Floor, CTS NO 1359, Next to Airport Metro Station, Entrance No 3, Marol, Andheri East, Mumbai

Cost for two: ₹3,000 (approximately) without alcohol