FlowerAura Aims A Wider Reach On Raksha Bandhan 2023 With Its Largest Rakhi & Rakhi Gifts Collection

FlowerAura, one of India's most renowned and highly reliable gifting brands, is delighted to announce its grand venture for Raksha Bandhan 2023. With great excitement, the brand has unveiled an extensive collection of over 500 Rakhis and Rakhi gifts, ensuring a truly unforgettable experience for its customers.

In a remarkable achievement, the average number of Rakhis sold in a single year reached an astonishing 50 crores in 2020, encompassing both online and offline sales. As the festive season draws near, e-commerce platforms witnessed a staggering daily sale of 1 lakh Rakhis during the same year. This remarkable trend is further accentuated by the significant growth of India's population. Consequently, it becomes evident that immense opportunities lie ahead for the brand, enabling it to surpass previous milestones and achieve remarkable business growth.

In expressing his perspective, Mr Shrey Sehgal, the Co-founder of FlowerAura, highlighted the abundant festivities observed across India, with many being celebrated nationwide. Raksha Bandhan stands out among these joyous occasions as one of the grandest festivals. Our diligent efforts over the past months have resulted in the largest collection to date, showcasing India's rich cultural heritage and the exquisite craftsmanship of local artisans hailing from Gujarat, Kolkata, Rajasthan, Punjab, Mysore, and more. We have undertaken significant website and mobile app enhancements to enhance customer satisfaction, ensuring a seamless and captivating experience for those who shop for Rakhi online with us.

The brand remains steadfast in its commitment to outshine its competitors and is preparing to launch Early Bird discount offers on its entire collection. To achieve an unprecedented reach, the brand has curated its largest collection to date and significantly expanded its delivery area. As a result, more than 6000 pin codes have been designated to receive same-day delivery of Rakhi and Rakhi gift orders.

FlowerAura, since its inception, has actively engaged in various Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives. This commitment to social responsibility is evident in their latest Rakhi collection, which features eco-friendly Rakhis. These Rakhis are meticulously crafted using environmentally conscious materials like Terracotta, aiming to minimize their impact on the ecosystem while retaining their visual charm. The brand's thoughtfulness shines through in its selection of Rakhi types, including Neon colour theme Rakhis, semi-precious stone Rakhis for health and luck, and Rudraksha Rakhis for divine connection.

The brand is truly a one-stop solution for all your Raksha Bandhan shopping needs offering various options to suit different preferences and requirements. This is evident from the wide range of products available, including Rakhi with Thali, Rakhi hampers, return Rakhi gifts for sisters , Rakhi gifts for brothers, and Rakhi gifts for kids.

About FlowerAura

FlowerAura: When words are not enough!

FlowerAura acknowledges the profound impact of gifting on relationships. Gifts go beyond physical exchange, fostering heartfelt connections and emotional bonds. In 2010, Mr. Himanshu Chawla and Mr. Shrey Sehgal spearheaded the company's establishment, with the first retail outlet in Gurgaon. With an extensive network of fulfillment centers, channel stores, and dark stores, we deliver gifts to over 600 cities in India and various international locations. FlowerAura is more than a brand; it promises to make your celebrations extraordinary, exceeding your expectations at every step. Our website, retail stores, and presence on popular e-commerce platforms ensure easy access to our vast collection of gifts.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)