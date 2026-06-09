Florida's 'Mutra' Becomes First Kosher Restaurant To Earn Michelin Star | Instagram @mutra_miami

A small Israeli restaurant tucked away in Miami's bustling dining landscape has achieved a milestone that is being celebrated far beyond the culinary world. Mutra, a kosher restaurant led by Israeli chef Raz Shabtai, has become the first kosher establishment in history to receive a Michelin star, one of the most prestigious honors in global gastronomy.

The landmark achievement was announced during Michelin's annual awards ceremony, where an emotional Shabtai was seen fighting back tears as his restaurant's name was called out. Surrounded by his team and showered with applause, the chef embraced his staff in a moment that quickly resonated with food lovers and members of the Jewish community alike.

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For Shabtai, the recognition carries significance beyond personal success. Reflecting on the achievement, he described it as a moment of pride, validation, and responsibility.

"It's a moment of joy, it's a moment of pride, it's a moment of relief, it's a moment of confirmation," he said after the ceremony. "It's not just about Mutra getting that star, but it's about the entire Jewish community getting that, and I felt a lot of responsibility."

The restaurant, which opened its doors in February 2025, draws inspiration from Shabtai's upbringing and family roots. Named after his grandmother, who was born in Jerusalem, Mutra celebrates traditional influences while presenting them through a refined contemporary lens.

Michelin inspectors praised several of the restaurant's standout dishes, including a visually striking beetroot creation served with ajo blanco and beetroot sorbet, as well as Mutra's signature lamb kebab accompanied by smoked aubergine cream and tomato oil.

Having worked in professional kitchens across Israel and New York before launching his own venture, Shabtai hopes the recognition encourages other kosher chefs and restaurateurs to pursue their ambitions without hesitation.

"Be proud of where you're coming from, get connected to those roots that you have," he said. "Sometimes it's not going to be a smooth sail. It's okay, learn how to fix it, but believe in yourself. Don't ever compromise, and don't let other people compromise you."