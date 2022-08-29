Five ways by which you can detoxify your liver

In this blog, we shall take a look at what makes the liver one of the most vital organs, what causes its damage, and the ways in which we can prevent it from impairment.

We know that the liver is the second largest organ in the human body after the skin. It’s perhaps one of the most important organs in the human body as it carries out some of the most vital functions like filtration, detoxification, protein synthesis and storage. It needs to be taken care of from time to time. In this blog, we shall deep dive into what makes the liver one of the most vital organs, what causes its damage, and the ways to prevent the damage.

Liver And Its Functions

An organ located beneath the rib cage in the right upper abdomen, the liver plays an instrumental role in :

• Filtration

• Digestion

• Metabolism & Detoxification

• Protein synthesis

• Storage of vitamins and minerals

Factors That Cause Liver Damage

Liver health is adversely impacted by factors like:

• Poor nutrition or diet high in trans fats, refined carbs, and added sugar

• Lack of exercise

• Excess alcohol intake

• Obesity

• Smoking

• Use of contaminated needles for transfusion or injecting.

Some of the most common types of liver diseases include Hepatitis A, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C, Non-alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease, Liver Cirrhosis, or Liver Cancer.

5 Ways To Detoxify The Liver

Here are some of the natural ways in which one can detoxify the liver.

• Maintain Healthy Body Weight

Obesity is linked to an increased risk of developing fatty liver, causing fat deposition in the liver, leading to inflammation and poor liver functioning. Fat and toxins deposition in your liver can slow down its metabolic function.Hence, it’s advisable to consume anti-inflammatory and antioxidant rich-foods that will offset the free radical activity responsible for liver inflammation. Also, regular exercise helps maintain optimum weight, reduces the risk of fatty liver, combats obesity

• Cut Down On Toxins

Cutting down the toxins doesn’t mean going for a detox diet of green juices and smoothies. It means being mindful about consuming foods that improve the body’s ability to flush out toxins and improve your blood pH. Avoid alcohol, excessive fatty foods, refined carbs, processed foods, etc. A Food for healthy liver or healthy liver diet includes dark leafy greens, cruciferous vegetables, cultured vegetables, kombucha, probiotics, green tea, and apple cider vinegar, to name a few.

Taking a probiotic + prebiotic supplement may improve your digestion and reduce the load on your liver. Opt for supplements that include prebiotic (non-digestible fibres that nourish the good bacteria) like inulin, apple pomace, chicory root, FOS (Fructo-oligosaccharides) etc.

• Avoid Excessive Alcohol

Too much alcohol can cause fat build up in the liver and alters the chemicals that break down and eliminate scar tissue. The normal healthy cells in the liver get replaced with scar tissues, causing the liver to stop functioning properly and even fail. That is when conditions like liver cirrhosis are developed, which could lead to complete liver failure.

• Improve Sleep Quality

Like exercise, sufficient sleep is also needed for the body to function optimally. Lack of rest causes inflammation, alters liver metabolism and fat content leading to fatty liver.Improper sleep disrupts the liver's ability to produce glucose, process insulin, thus increasing the risk of insulin resistance and Type 2 diabetes.

• Add Liver Detoxing Foods

Antioxidant-rich foods like curcumin blueberries, berberries, and herbal extracts like Arjuna and Milk thistle reduce oxidative stress in the liver. Scientific studies suggest that substances in milk thistle (particularly a flavonoid- silymarin) prevent toxin buildup and protect the liver from harm caused by certain drugs, like acetaminophen, known to cause liver damage when taken in high doses.

While there are many vitamins for liver available, you can also go in for an innovative capsule in capsule delayed-release formula designed to deliver potent liver-enhancing nutrients over 8 hours, in the absorptive, less sensitive areas of the gut. You can opt for a 100% plant-based liver support formula with a precise dosage of clinically researched herbal extracts made out of a combination of milk thistle with 80% silymarin and time-tested herbs like kasani, himsra, and daruharidra, arjuna & berberry to help support liver performance and detoxification.